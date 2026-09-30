Knee Injury Forces Goalkeeper Alex Sameer Out Of Jordan Training Camp
Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- National team goalkeeper Alex Sameer will leave the squad's training camp after medical examinations confirmed a partial tear of the medial collateral ligament in his knee, the Jordan Football Association (JFA) said Wednesday.
The injury will require Sameer to undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation, with his recovery program to be coordinated between the national team's medical staff and his club, the JFA said in a statement posted on its official social media platforms.
Sameer recently made his international debut for Jordan against Syria, with the match ending in a draw.
The game was part of the national team's preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.
//Petra// RZ
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