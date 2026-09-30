Tirah Displaced Families Set To Return Home From October 10

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The repatriation of displaced residents of Khyber district's Tirah Valley to their native areas has been announced to begin on October 10. However, the displaced people and local elders have demanded that promises made at the time of displacement be fulfilled, outstanding payments be cleared, and homes and basic infrastructure be restored before the return begins.

Khyber Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali visited Tirah Maidan and attended a grand jirga of the 24-member committee, local elders and security forces, where various issues related to the return and rehabilitation of displaced people, restoration of basic facilities and the resettlement of Bagh Bazaar were discussed.

During the jirga, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali said the return process would formally begin on October 10. He said the administration and relevant departments would play their role in addressing difficulties faced by the returning families.

He said the return of displaced people would not be limited to taking them back to their native areas, adding that restoring basic needs and facilities was also among the administration's priorities.

The jirga was attended by 24-member committee head Maulana Hazrat Khan, Zahir Shah, Kamaluddin, local elders and district administration officials. Participants raised issues related to the return of displaced people, the current situation in the area and restoration of basic facilities with the deputy commissioner.

Local elders demanded the restoration of roads, bridges, healthcare, education, water supply, electricity, communication networks and other basic facilities. They said returning families should not have to face a lack of basic necessities after returning to their areas.

The jirga also discussed administrative measures and a future plan for the dignified, organised and phased return of the displaced people. The deputy commissioner heard the concerns raised by the elders and the 24-member committee and directed relevant officials to take practical steps to address public grievances.

Shahid Ali said measures would be taken, in coordination with relevant departments, to restore public facilities and advance development activities in Tirah Maidan. He added that efforts would be made to resolve issues in phases with the cooperation of local elders, the 24-member committee and relevant institutions.

The Khyber deputy commissioner also visited Bagh Markaz and met local elders. The meeting discussed the overall situation in the area, the return of displaced people, future administrative matters and the rehabilitation and restoration of Bagh Bazaar.

Local elders briefed the deputy commissioner on issues and public needs in Bagh Bazaar and other areas. He assured them that the issues would be raised at relevant forums and that he would make efforts to resolve them at his level.

Former federal minister Hamidullah Jan Afridi told TNN that the announcement of the return of Tirah's displaced people was a case of“better late than never.” However, he said that returning the displaced people alone would not be enough and that promises made to them at the time of displacement must also be fulfilled.

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He said the displaced people had endured hardships for a long time and that several dates for their return had been changed. He said the practical process of their return must now begin.

Hamidullah Jan Afridi said the homes of the displaced people in Tirah had been left deserted and that the issue of their losses and outstanding payments should also be resolved. He said that along with maintaining law and order in the valley, the restoration of homes, roads and basic infrastructure must also be ensured.

According to him, the displaced people were forced to leave their homes due to the security situation, and authorities should clearly state whether Tirah Valley has now been fully cleared.

Sohbat Khan Afridi, spokesperson for the Tehreek-e-Mutahideen Tirah, told TNN that the Tirah jirga would be meaningless without practical measures, saying that no tangible progress had so far been made towards resolving the displaced people's problems.

He demanded that an official schedule for the return of the displaced people be issued immediately so that they could receive clear information about the return procedure, dates and administrative arrangements.

Sohbat Khan Afridi said that if the demands of the Tirah displaced people are not addressed by September 30, they will launch a protest sit-in outside the Khyber deputy commissioner's office on October 1.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Izzatullah Hamkhayal told TNN that the displaced people of Tirah Valley had been facing difficulties for a long time and that their return was inevitable.

He said the relevant institutions should play a proactive role in establishing and maintaining lasting peace in Tirah Maidan. He also demanded that promises made to the displaced people be fulfilled and all outstanding payments be cleared before October 10.

Izzatullah Hamkhayal said the displaced people would return to their areas and start their lives anew. He said the government should ensure the provision of basic facilities, infrastructure and other necessities after their return so that they do not face further hardships.

Assistant Commissioner Bara Talha Rafiq, Assistant Commissioner Tirah Maidan Muhammad Anwar, Tehsildar Tirah Maidan Shabab, Tehsildar Bara Dawood Afridi and other relevant officials also accompanied the deputy commissioner.

Following the announcement of the return, the displaced people and local elders are now focusing on the issuance of a formal government schedule, registration points for return, financial payments, restoration of homes and infrastructure, provision of basic facilities, and practical measures to ensure lasting peace in the area.