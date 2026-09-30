The Rivalry Returns? Pakistan, India Could Share World Cup Group

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Traditional rivals Pakistan and India are expected to be placed in the same group for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. According to sources, the two teams could face each other in a high-profile clash during the tournament's opening stage.

Reports suggest that broadcasters and commercial partners consider the Pakistan-India match one of the tournament's major attractions, prompting consideration of placing both teams in the same group.

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The official schedule for the ICC World Cup 2027 will be unveiled tomorrow in Cape Town at a ceremony scheduled for 9pm Pakistan time.

A total of 14 teams will participate in the World Cup, with the mega event scheduled to be held from October 2 to November 21, 2027, across South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the official countdown marking one year to the start of the ICC World Cup 2027 will begin on October 1.