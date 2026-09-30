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President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit ADEX 2026, Securex Caspian


2026-09-30 05:18:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, ADEX 2026, and the 15th International Exhibition of Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment, Securex Caspian, held at the Baku Expo Center on September 30.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

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