Azerbaijan To Amend Co-Op Deal With Ukraine On Government Communications

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Amendments will be made to the“Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Government Communications” between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the“Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Amending the 'Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Government Communications' between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine” was signed on December 16, 2025, in Kyiv and on April 23, 2026, in Baku.

The document provides for an update to the provisions on authorized bodies outlined in the“Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Government Communications” between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, signed on July 30, 1999, in Kyiv.

The 1999 agreement provides for the establishment of a permanent interstate government communications network for the exchange of classified information between government communications subscribers of the two states. According to the agreement, issues related to the organization, technical support, security, and uninterrupted operation of this communications network are resolved by the competent authorities.

The 2012 Protocol designates the Ministry of National Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Service for the Protection of Special Communications and Information of Ukraine as the competent authorities. Article 1 of the submitted Protocol restates the second paragraph of Article 1 of the Agreement, designating the State Service for the Protection of Special Communications and Information of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Service for the Protection of Special Communications and Information of Ukraine as the competent authorities.

In accordance with Article 2 of the Protocol, the previous Protocol amending the Agreement, signed in Baku on April 4, 2012, shall cease to be in force on the date the new Protocol enters into force.

The Protocol will enter into force on the date the parties receive the last written notification through diplomatic channels regarding the completion of the internal procedures necessary for its entry into force. The document will form an integral part of the Agreement and will cease to be in force on the date the Agreement is terminated.

The bill“On the Approval of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Amending the 'Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Government Communications' between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine,” following discussion, was put to a vote and adopted on first reading.