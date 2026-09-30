War Update: 221 Clashes On Frontline Over The Past Day, Kostiantynivka Axis Sees Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30.

The enemy launched one missile strike and 76 airstrikes, dropping 263 guided glide bombs.

In addition, Russian forces used 8,835 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,775 shelling attacks, including 37 using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The settlements of Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Potapivka, Sopych, Fotovyzh, Bachivsk, Neskuchne, Ulanove, Rivne, Volfyne, Malushyne, Zarichne, Vovkivka, Starykove and Bunyachyne in Sumy region, as well as Kliusy and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv region, came under fire. Pustohorod was hit by an airstrike.

The Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces and artillery struck two UAV command posts, an area where personnel were concentrated, a logistics facility and a Russian command post.

On the North Slobozhansky and Kursk axes, one assault was recorded. The Russian army launched one strike using four guided glide bombs and carried out 55 shelling attacks, four of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhansky axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks. The enemy attempted to advance toward Starytsia, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, Vilkhuvatka, Vilcha, Khrypunivka and Chuhunivka.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces made one attempt to improve their positions, conducting an assault toward Putnykove.

On the Lyman axis, Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions nine times toward Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Drobysheve, Dibrova and Novyi Myr.

Ukrainian forces show liberation ofon Lyman axis

On the Sloviansk axis, Russian forces conducted six assaults near Ozerne, Pyskuniivka, Mykolaivka and Yampil.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, 28 Russian attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted assaults near Kostiantynivka and toward Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Torske, Rozkishne, Stepanivka, Toretske, Vilne and Kucheriavyi Yar.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Russian forces launched 17 attacks, attempting to advance toward Bilytske, Svitlie, Krasnopodillia, Novohryshyne, Kucheriavyi Yar, Serhiivka and Molodetske.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy attacked twice toward Sichneve and Berezove.

On the Huliaipole axis, Russian forces launched one attack, attempting to advance toward Rizdvianka.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian forces made four attempts to improve their positions, attacking toward Zarichne, Pavlivka and Prymorske.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strikeradar, Russian UAV command posts and warehouses

On the Dnipro River axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total war losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 through September 30, 2026, amount to approximately 1,533,970 personnel. including 1,470 over the past day.

Photo credit: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade