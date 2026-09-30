Russian Drone Flies Into And Explodes In Moldova

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Point.

According to police, at around 5:40 a.m., they received a report of a drone spotted flying at low altitude over the municipality of Bender.

At 5:43 a.m., it crashed in an open area outside the village of Hîrbovăț in Anenii Noi District and exploded. The village is located approximately 20 km from the border with Ukraine's Odesa region.

No casualties were reported initially. The site has been cordoned off. Specialized police units are working at the scene. Experts are examining the object and establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

“The Air Operations Service continues to monitor the airspace jointly with the relevant authorities and partners,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Drone that crashed inidentified as Russian Gerbera

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized five ballistic missiles and 155 drone s used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of September 29.

Photo: Screenshot from a video by the Police of the Republic of Moldova