Kyiv Shrouded In Heavy Smog Following Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Facebook pos by the State Service for Emergencies.

According to the SSE, residual smoke and soot have risen into the upper atmosphere, while an anticyclone is temporarily trapping them near the ground.

“There is almost no wind at the moment, so the air is not circulating, but as soon as the wind picks up this fog and the sun comes out, everything will gradually disperse,” the post reads.

Rescuers advised residents to close their windows and vents, especially in Podil, Lukianivka, Shevchenkivskyi district and Borshchahivka.

They also advised people to refrain from airing out their homes. If available, residents should turn on an air purifier or carry out wet cleaning. Drivers should turn on their fog lights and keep a safe distance.

Massiveon Kyiv leaves two killed, five injured

As previously reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces neutralized five ballistic missiles and 155 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of September 29. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv region.