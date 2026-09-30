Civilian Infrastructure, Energy Facilities Damaged In Russian Attacks On Zhytomyr Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Facebook post by Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Bunechko.

“Seven facilities in the Zhytomyr, Korosten and Zviahel communities were affected by enemy strikes over the past evening and night leading into September 30,” the post reads.

The targets this time included food-processing enterprises and energy facilities. Four cars were also burned as a result of the enemy attack. Rescuers and specialized services are working at the sites, according to Bunechko.

Russian forces strike food processing plant inregion

As previously reported by Ukrinform, from the evening of September 28 through the morning of September 29, Russian forces carried out about 10 strikes on civilian infrastructure in Zhytomyr region.