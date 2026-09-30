Dnipro Under Attack
“The enemy struck Dnipro. A fire broke out at a private residence,” he wrote.
No casualties were reported initially.Read also: Russians attack Dnipro petrovsk region more than 20 times in one day, one person injured
As previously reported, Russian forces attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones overnight, damaging infrastructure.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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