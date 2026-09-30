Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Dnipro Under Attack

Dnipro Under Attack


2026-09-30 05:18:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Telegram post by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha.

“The enemy struck Dnipro. A fire broke out at a private residence,” he wrote.

No casualties were reported initially.

Read also: Russians attack Dnipro petrovsk region more than 20 times in one day, one person injured

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones overnight, damaging infrastructure.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

MENAFN30092026000193011044ID1111737846



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search