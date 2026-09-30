Risk Of Ukraine Missing Out On $29.5B In Partner Funding Unless Parliament Passes Necessary Laws

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said this while speaking to journalists.

“We risk failing to receive up to $29.5 billion from international partners for the state budget if we fail to fulfill our commitments. The government is now working as quickly as possible to fulfill all of its commitments by October 15. And the government guarantees that all these decisions will be adopted. These include resolutions and various government decisions,” Koretskyi emphasized.

To secure the remaining necessary funding, the Verkhovna Rada needs to pass a number of laws.

The government team is currently negotiating with the Verkhovna Rada to hold a session on October 12 to consider the bills needed to obtain these funds.

“Budget expenditures are tied to specific deadlines: salaries need to be paid every month, and accordingly, revenues must come in on time. We have given lawmakers specific deadlines. For each necessary decision, there is a date by which the bill must be passed and signed into law so that we can receive the necessary funds in time,” the Prime Minister added.

Ukraine lacks $20B to sustain active– Prime Minister

As reported, on September 28, the government adopted a decision establishing spending priorities for the state budget. Defense, pensions and social payments, as well as salaries for public-sector employees, will be funded first. Non-priority expenditures are being postponed. These include new construction, reconstruction and major repairs that are not critically important, as well as landscaping and public-improvement projects.