An Ukrinform Exhibition Marking The Day Of Defenders And Defendresses Has Opened At The NATO Representation To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The exhibition features works by Ukrinform staff member and artist Oleksii Kustovskyi, including a series of graphic interpretations of the Tryzub, an agency correspondent reports.

“The Tryzub emerges not simply as Ukraine's national coat of arms, but as a story about Ukraine: its past, resilience, people and future,” Joseph Dobbs, head of the Political Section at the NATO Representation, said this at the exhibition's opening ceremony.

The artist gives the familiar symbol new life and new meanings, he said.

The NATO Representation has opened its doors to Ukrainian art on more than one occasion, the head of the Political Section noted.

“Security is also about protecting identity, memory and the values that people are prepared to defend. Culture helps preserve these assets, strengthens resilience and enables people to communicate across borders and language barriers,” he explained.

Ukrinform Director General Serhii Cherevatyi emphasized the importance of showing the world Ukraine's strength and determination to fight.

“Our thousand-year-old symbol, given dozens of interpretations by Oleksii Kustovskyi, is another step in this direction. We believe in our culture and the values it carries, and we are ready to fight for them. These Tryzubs are a talisman, a sacred weapon that is now defending all of Europe and the civilized world against Moscow's savage barbarism. It is symbolic that we are demonstrating this once again here, at the NATO Representation,” he said.

Oleksii Kustovskyi, for his part, said:“For me, the Tryzub is not only a symbol of Ukraine, but also a unique artistic form that can be explored almost endlessly. There is something very simple yet inexhaustible for an artist in it: by changing its form, I discover a new image and a new meaning each time.”

dedicated to peace in Ukraine opens in Seou

In his view, during wartime, art also helps tell the world about Ukraine, Ukrainians and their heroic resistance.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in May, an exhibition of frontline photographs by Ukrinform photojournalist Olena Khudiakova, titled Palms of Strength That Hold Up the World, opened at the NATO Representation in Kyiv.

Photo: Marta Luniv, NATO Representation in Ukraine