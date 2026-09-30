Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 Radioligand Innovation Unlocks 7MM Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising diagnosis and robust R&D are driving GEP-NET growth, while radioligand therapies, targeted agents and combination regimens unlock high-value opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the GEP-NET treatment landscape, patient population, competitive environment and commercial outlook across the United States, EU4 countries comprising Germany, France, Italy and Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan.

GEP-NET are heterogeneous tumors arising from neuroendocrine cells in the gastrointestinal tract and pancreas. They represent approximately 50-70% of all neuroendocrine tumors. Reported incidence has increased over recent decades, supported by improvements in diagnostic imaging, clinical awareness and disease classification. However, diagnosis may still be delayed for 5-7 years after symptoms first appear, contributing to advanced or metastatic presentation in some patients.

The report evaluates historical and forecasted GEP-NET epidemiology, market size, therapy uptake, peak patient share, revenue distribution and growth projections from 2022-2036. It also examines treatment guidelines, clinical practice, market access, reimbursement, pricing trends, unmet medical needs and opportunities for pharmaceutical companies developing targeted therapies and radioligand treatments.

GEP-NET Market Growth Drivers



Increasing GEP-NET incidence and improved detection through endoscopic ultrasound, multi-phase computed tomography, MRI and functional imaging

Expanding use of somatostatin receptor-directed treatment strategies

Continued investment in peptide receptor radionuclide therapy, targeted therapies and precision medicine

Growing clinician awareness and adoption of updated treatment guidelines Development of next-generation radioligand therapies, alpha-emitting platforms and combination regimens

Market expansion may be moderated by tumor heterogeneity, treatment resistance, complex radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and administration requirements, regional access limitations and generic competition affecting established products.

GEP-NET Diagnosis and Treatment Landscape

Diagnosis commonly incorporates biochemical testing, contrast-enhanced CT, MRI, somatostatin receptor imaging and selected genetic evaluation. Biomarkers may include chromogranin A, insulin, gastrin, glucagon and urinary 5-HIAA, depending on tumor functionality and clinical presentation.

Surgery remains the principal curative option for localized GEP-NET. Treatment for advanced, metastatic or unresectable disease may include somatostatin analogs such as octreotide and lanreotide, peptide receptor radionuclide therapy with LUTATHERA, targeted agents including everolimus and sunitinib, and temozolomide or capecitabine-based chemotherapy. Treatment selection depends on tumor site, grade, differentiation, somatostatin receptor status, hormone activity, disease progression and prior therapy.

Significant unmet needs remain in earlier diagnosis, treatment resistance, long-term disease control, sequencing of available therapies and access to specialized care. Better biomarkers and comparative clinical evidence are also needed to support individualized treatment selection.

GEP-NET Epidemiology Highlights



The United States recorded approximately 31,000 incident neuroendocrine tumor cases in 2025.

European research estimated malignant GEP-NET incidence at 1.7 cases per 100,000 people annually during 2000-2007, corresponding to approximately 26,000 new cases.

Spanish data reported annual incidence of 6.47 cases per 100,000 people and adjusted prevalence of 0.052%, with a mean diagnosis age of 58 years.

Histopathological findings showed 73% of tumors classified as Grade 1, 22% as Grade 2 and 5% as Grade 3.

The pancreas accounted for 52% of primary tumor sites, followed by the jejunum-ileum at 23%. Approximately 24% of patients presented with distant metastases, frequently involving the liver, peritoneum or multiple organs.

Approved GEP-NET Therapies

LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 DOTATATE) - Novartis: LUTATHERA is approved for adults with somatostatin receptor-positive GEP-NET. Its established clinical profile, progression-free survival benefit and physician familiarity are expected to support continued utilization in eligible patients.

SOMATULINE DEPOT (lanreotide) - Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals: SOMATULINE DEPOT is indicated for adults with unresectable, well or moderately differentiated, locally advanced or metastatic GEP-NET. It is also approved for carcinoid syndrome management through reduced use of short-acting somatostatin analog rescue therapy.

CABOMETYX (cabozantinib): In March 2025, the US FDA approved cabozantinib for adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic, well-differentiated pancreatic and extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

GEP-NET Pipeline and Emerging Therapies

ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide) - ITM Isotope Technologies Munich: ITM-11 is being evaluated in the Phase III COMPETE and COMPOSE studies across different GEP-NET grades. In November 2025, the FDA accepted the New Drug Application for 177Lu-edotreotide and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of August 28, 2026.

CAM2029 - Camurus AB: CAM2029 is a ready-to-use, long-acting subcutaneous octreotide depot designed for self-administration, including through a pre-filled pen. It is being assessed in the Phase III SORENTO study, with progression-free survival results anticipated in 2026.

AlphaMedix - RadioMedix and Orano Med: AlphaMedix is an alpha-emitting radioligand therapy that received Breakthrough Therapy Designation. It demonstrated a 62.5% response rate among GEP-NET patients who had not previously received peptide receptor radionuclide therapy with LUTATHERA.

RYZ101 - RayzeBio: RYZ101 is an investigational radioligand therapy designed to deliver targeted alpha radiation to somatostatin receptor-expressing tumors. Additional pipeline programs include receptor-targeted compounds, angiogenesis inhibitors and combination regimens intended to address tumor heterogeneity and resistance.

Competitive Landscape and Market Outlook

Companies active in the GEP-NET market include Novartis, Pfizer, Exelixis, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich, Camurus AB, Bristol Myers Squibb, RadioMedix, Orano Med and RayzeBio. Radioligand therapies and small molecules are expected to remain major areas of clinical and commercial development through 2036.

Advances in Ga-68 DOTATATE PET/CT, biomarker research and somatostatin receptor profiling are improving patient selection and disease monitoring. Emerging products such as 177Lu-edotreotide, [212Pb]VMT-?-NET and surufatinib may increase competition and influence future treatment sequencing. Uptake will depend on efficacy, safety, administration requirements, clinical positioning, manufacturing capacity, reimbursement and physician adoption.

The report also assesses country-specific market access, cost-effectiveness, reimbursement pathways, patient assistance programs and out-of-pocket expenses. For eligible privately insured patients, the LUTATHERA Co-Pay Plus program may reduce treatment costs to as little as USD 25, subject to program limits and exclusions.

Report Coverage



GEP-NET patient population and epidemiology forecasts

Historical and forecasted GEP-NET market size from 2022-2036

Current treatment practices and evolving therapeutic algorithms

Approved and emerging GEP-NET drug profiles

Pipeline analysis, clinical trial catalysts and regulatory developments

Therapy uptake, peak patient share and sales forecasts

Pricing, reimbursement and market access analysis

SWOT and conjoint analysis of current and emerging therapies

Insights from more than 15 key opinion leaders across major markets Commercial opportunities and competitive strategies across the 7MM

Overall, rising diagnosis rates, continued pharmaceutical investment and innovation in targeted and radioligand therapies are expected to support sustained growth in the gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market through 2036. The report provides actionable intelligence for healthcare companies, investors, researchers and market access teams evaluating GEP-NET epidemiology, treatment adoption, competitive positioning and future commercial opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET)

6. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET) Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of GEP-NET By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025

6.3. Market Share of GEP-NET By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types of GEP-NET

7.3. Molecular Classification of GEP-NET

7.4. Causes

7.5. Signs And Symptoms

7.6. Diagnosis

7.6.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.6.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.6.3. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.6.3.1. NCCN Guidelines for Diagnosis of GEP-NET

7.6.3.1.1. NCCN Guidelines Version 2.2024 Neuroendocrine Tumors (NET) of the Gastrointestinal Tract (Well-Differentiated Grade 1/2), Lung, and Thymus

7.6.3.1.2. NCCN Guidelines Version 2.2024 Well-Differentiated, Grade 3 NET

7.6.3.1.3. NCCN Guidelines Version 2.2024 NETs of the Pancreas (Well-differentiated Grade 1/2)

7.6.3.2. European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (ENETS) 2023 Guidance Paper for Gastroduodenal NET G1-G3

7.7. Treatment and Management

7.8. Treatment Algorithm

7.9. Treatment Guidelines

7.9.1. NCCN Guidelines for GEP-NET

7.9.2. NCCN Guidelines Version 2.2024 Neuroendocrine Tumors (NET) of the Gastrointestinal Tract (Well-Differentiated Grade 1/2), Lung, and Thymus

7.9.3. NCCN Guidelines: Well-Differentiated, Grade 3 NET

7.9.4. NCCN Guidelines: NETs of the Pancreas (Well-differentiated Grade 1/2)

7.9.5. European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (ENETS): Guidance Paper for Gastroduodenal NETs G1-G3

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET)

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.3. Total Incident Cases of GEP-NET in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of NET in the United States

8.4.2. Total Incident Cases of GEP-NET in the United States

8.4.3. Grade-specific Incident Cases of GEP-NET in the United States

8.4.4. Functional status Incident Cases of GEP-NET in the United States

8.4.5. Stage-specific Incident Cases of GEP-NET in the United States

8.4.6. SSR Positive Incident Cases of GEP-NET in the United States

8.4.7. Total Treated Cases of GEP-NET

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Incident Cases of NET in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Total Incident Cases of GEP-NET in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Grade-specific Incident Cases of GEP-NET in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Functional status Incident Cases of GEP-NET in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Stage-specific Incident Cases of GEP-NET in EU4 and the UK

8.5.6. SSR Positive Incident Cases of GEP-NET in EU4 and the UK

8.5.7. Total Treated Cases of GEP-NET

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Incident Cases of NET in Japan

8.6.2. Total Incident Cases of GEP-NET in Japan

8.6.3. Grade-specific Incident Cases of GEP-NET in Japan

8.6.4. Functional status Incident Cases of GEP-NET in Japan

8.6.5. Stage-specific Incident Cases of GEP-NET in Japan

8.6.6. SSR Positive Incident Cases of GEP-NET in Japan

8.6.7. Total Treated Cases of GEP-NET

9. Patient Journey of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET)

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of GEP-NET

10.2. LUTATHERA (lutetium Lu 177 DOTATATE): Novartis

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Analyst Views

10.3. SOMATULINE DEPOT (lanreotide): Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals

10.3.1. Product Description

10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.3.3. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.3.4. Analyst Views

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of GEP-NET

11.2. ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide): ITM Isotope Technologies Munich

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst Views

11.3. CAM2029: Camurus AB

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Clinical Development

11.3.2.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.3. Analyst Views

12. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET): Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET)

12.3. Conjoint Analysis of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET)

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4.1. Cost Assumptions

12.4.2. Pricing Trends

12.4.3. Analogue Assessment

12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.5. Total Market Size of GEP-NET in the 7MM

12.6. The United States

12.6.1. Total Market Size of GEP-NET in the United States

12.6.2. Market Size of GEP-NET by Therapies in the United States

12.7. EU4 and the UK

12.7.1. Total Market Size of GEP-NET in EU4 and the UK

12.7.2. Market Size of GEP-NET by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.8. Japan

12.8.1. Total Market Size of GEP-NET in Japan

12.8.2. Market Size of GEP-NET by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET)

14. SWOT Analysis of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET)

15. KOL Views of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET)

15.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET)

16.1. The US

16.2. In EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of GEP-NET Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [46]

List of Figures [36]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Novartis

Pfizer

Exelixis

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich

Camurus AB

Bristol Myers Squibb RayzeBio

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