Acute Ischemic Stroke - 7MM Market Size, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2036 Tnkase And Novel Pipelines Unlock Growth Opportunities
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Acute Ischemic Stroke - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Acute Ischemic Stroke - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of acute ischemic stroke epidemiology, treatment practices, therapeutic development and commercial opportunities across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Japan.
The analysis examines historical and forecasted trends from 2022-2036, including patient burden, diagnosis patterns, treatment algorithms, therapy uptake, market share, pricing, reimbursement and competitive positioning. The acute ischemic stroke market was valued at approximately USD 1.50 billion in 2025. Future growth is expected to be supported by advances in thrombolytic therapy, mechanical thrombectomy, emergency stroke services, neuroimaging and specialized treatment infrastructure.
Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology Highlights
- Ischemic strokes account for approximately 87% of all strokes, while nearly 185,000 cases occur in individuals with a previous history of stroke. The United States recorded approximately 788,000 incident cases of acute ischemic stroke in 2025, with a nearly equal distribution between males and females. The EU4 and the United Kingdom reported approximately 667,000 incident cases in 2025. Germany accounted for around 40% of this regional burden, followed by the United Kingdom. In Japan, approximately 80,000 cases occurred among people aged 75-84 years, while about 60,000 cases were recorded among those aged 85 years and older. In the United States, undetermined causes represented approximately 37% of cases, followed by cardioembolism at 27%, small artery occlusion at 23% and large artery atherosclerosis at 13%.
Hypertension, diabetes, obesity, atrial fibrillation, smoking, aging and other cardiovascular risk factors continue to influence the global acute ischemic stroke burden. Although findings from the Framingham Heart Study indicate that stroke incidence has declined, population aging and lifestyle-related conditions are sustaining demand for effective acute treatment and long-term stroke prevention.
Market Drivers and Treatment Trends
Innovation in mechanical thrombectomy, endovascular devices and thrombolytic medicines is improving recanalization and clinical outcomes. Expansion of comprehensive stroke centers, stronger emergency medical services and broader access to CT, MRI and vascular imaging are also enabling faster diagnosis and treatment.
Current acute ischemic stroke treatment includes intravenous thrombolytic therapy with alteplase or tenecteplase for eligible patients and mechanical thrombectomy for selected large vessel occlusions. Secondary prevention and long-term management may include antiplatelet therapy, anticoagulation, lipid-lowering agents, cardiovascular risk management and rehabilitation.
Important barriers remain, including narrow treatment windows, delayed diagnosis, limited access to specialized stroke care, safety concerns, high treatment costs and variable public awareness. Additional unmet needs include improved diagnostics, broader treatment eligibility, neuroprotective options, extended intervention windows, reduced recurrence risk and more effective post-stroke rehabilitation.
Approved Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapies
ACTIVASE (alteplase): Genentech
ACTIVASE received FDA approval for acute ischemic stroke in 1996 and has remained an established thrombolytic treatment within eligible patient populations.
TNKase (tenecteplase): Genentech
In March 2025, Genentech announced that the US Food and Drug Administration had approved TNKase for treating acute ischemic stroke in adults. The decision represented the first new FDA approval in this treatment area in nearly three decades and made TNKase the company's second approved stroke medicine alongside ACTIVASE. TNKase is administered through a single five-second intravenous bolus.
Emerging Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline
The development pipeline includes sovateltide from Pharmazz, DM199 from DiaMedica Therapeutics, BB-031 from Basking Biosciences and NSC-01 from NC Medical Research. These programs are evaluating therapeutic classes that include endothelin-B receptor agonists, kallikrein replacements, Von Willebrand factor inhibitors and cell replacement approaches. Their development reflects increasing industry interest in neuroprotection, vascular repair, functional recovery and treatment strategies extending beyond established thrombolysis.
- Sovateltide (PMZ-1620): Pharmazz is being investigated for acute cerebral ischemic stroke. In July 2025, Pharmazz announced enrollment and treatment of the first patient in the pivotal Phase III RESPECT-ETB trial. In February 2026, the company presented positive interim results from an ongoing Phase IV study of sovateltide (TYCAMZZI) at the International Stroke Conference 2026. DM199 (rinvecalinase alfa): DiaMedica Therapeutics is a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 candidate under clinical development. In May 2025, DiaMedica presented safety and clinical outcome information from the ReMEDy2 program at the 11th European Stroke Organisation Conference. BB-031: Basking Biosciences represents an emerging Von Willebrand factor inhibitor approach under evaluation within the acute ischemic stroke pipeline. NSC-01: NC Medical Research is part of the developing cell replacement category focused on supporting recovery after acute ischemic stroke.
In February 2025, Vena Medical also announced that the FDA had granted Breakthrough Device designation to its MicroAngioscope, highlighting continued innovation in neurovascular imaging and interventional stroke care.
Competitive Landscape and Commercial Analysis
Key companies covered in the acute ischemic stroke market report include Genentech, Pharmazz, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Basking Biosciences and NC Medical Research. The competitive analysis reviews approved products and Phase I-III programs, including clinical data, regulatory milestones, patents, collaborations, strategic partnerships, market positioning and potential adoption.
Drug uptake analysis assesses expected patient share, sales, launch sequencing and therapy adoption during 2026-2036. Pricing and analogue evaluation considers approved treatment costs, relevant benchmarks for pipeline therapies and the effect of pricing on reimbursement, access, adherence and long-term utilization. The report also examines US reimbursement dynamics and emerging payment approaches for high-cost stroke therapies.
Report Scope and Strategic Value
- Historical and forecasted acute ischemic stroke epidemiology across the 7MM Acute ischemic stroke market size, therapy share and growth opportunities Current treatment practices and evolving clinical algorithms Approved therapy profiles and emerging pipeline analysis Patient journey, diagnosis trends and addressable treatment population Drug pricing, reimbursement, market access and analogue assessment Therapy uptake, peak patient share and commercial forecasting SWOT and conjoint analysis of marketed and emerging therapies Competitive intelligence, company strategies and clinical development activity Expert perspectives on accessibility, adoption, adherence and unmet medical needs
The research incorporates primary insights from more than six key opinion leaders across the 7MM, supported by outreach to over 10 experts. Participating perspectives include clinicians and researchers associated with institutions such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Berlin Institute of Health at Charite and the University of Nottingham.
The report supports pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors and healthcare stakeholders seeking to understand acute ischemic stroke market trends, prioritize pipeline assets, assess market access requirements and identify high-value opportunities through 2036. Its epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting approach connects patient populations with product-level projections, providing a data-driven view of the evolving acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Executive Summary of Acute Ischemic Stroke
4. Key Events
4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts
4.2. Key Conferences and Meetings
4.3. Key Transactions and Collaborations
4.4. News Flow
5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Acute Ischemic Stroke
6. Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Overview at a Glance
6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2025
6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2036
7. Disease Background and Overview of Acute Ischemic Stroke
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Causes of Acute Ischemic Stroke
7.3. Signs and Symptoms of Acute Ischemic Stroke
7.4. Pathogenesis of Acute Ischemic Stroke
7.5. Pathophysiology of Itch in Acute Ischemic Stroke Skin
7.6. Classification of Acute Ischemic Stroke
7.7. Genetic Bases of Acute Ischemic Stroke
7.8. Diagnosis of Acute Ischemic Stroke
8. Treatment and Management of Acute Ischemic Stroke
9. Guidelines
9.1. Diagnostic Guidelines
9.2. Treatment Guidelines
10. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Acute Ischemic Stroke
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Assumption and Rationale
10.3. Total Incident Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in the 7MM
10.4. The United States
10.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in the United States
10.4.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in the United States
10.4.3. Age-specific Incident Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in the United States
10.4.4. Type-specific Incident Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in the United States
10.5. EU4 and the UK
10.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in EU4 and the UK
10.5.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in EU4 and the UK
10.5.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in EU4 and the UK
10.5.4. Type-specific Incident Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in EU4 and the UK
10.6. Japan
10.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in Japan
10.6.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in Japan
10.6.3. Age-specific Incident Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in Japan
10.6.4. Type-specific Incident Cases of Acute Ischemic Stroke in Japan
11. Patient Journey
12. Marketed Drugs
12.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Acute Ischemic Stroke
12.2. ACTIVASE (alteplase): Genentech
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
12.2.4.1. Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5. Analyst's View
12.3. TNKase (tenecteplase): Genentech
12.3.1. Product Description
12.3.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.3.3. Other Developmental Activities
12.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
12.3.5. Safety and Efficacy
12.3.6. Analyst's View
13. Emerging Drugs
13.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Acute Ischemic Stroke
13.2. DM199 (rinvecalinase alfa): DiaMedica Therapeutics
13.2.1. Product Description
13.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.2.3. Clinical Developmental Activities
13.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information
13.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.2.5. Analyst's View
14. Acute Ischemic Stroke: 7MM Analysis
14.1. Key Findings
14.2. Market Outlook
14.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions
14.3.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebate
14.3.2. Pricing Trends
14.3.3. Analogue Assessment
14.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptake
14.4. Conjoint Analysis
14.5. Total Market Size of Acute Ischemic Stroke in the 7MM
14.6. United States Market Size
14.6.1. Total Market Size of Acute Ischemic Stroke in the United States
14.6.2. Market Size of Acute Ischemic Stroke by Therapies in the United States
14.7. EU4 and the UK Market Size
14.7.1. Total Market Size of Acute Ischemic Stroke in EU4 and the UK
14.7.2. Market Size of Acute Ischemic Stroke by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
14.8. Japan Market Size
14.8.1. Total Market Size of Acute Ischemic Stroke in Japan
14.8.2. Market Size of Acute Ischemic Stroke by Therapies in Japan
15. Unmet Needs of Acute Ischemic Stroke
16. SWOT Analysis of Acute Ischemic Stroke
17. KOL Views of Acute Ischemic Stroke
18. Market Access and Reimbursement of Acute Ischemic Stroke
18.1. United States
18.1.1. Centre for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
18.2. EU4 and the UK
18.2.1. Germany
18.2.2. France
18.2.3. Italy
18.2.4. Spain
18.2.5. United Kingdom
18.3. Japan
18.3.1. MHLW
18.4. Acute Ischemic Stroke: Market Access and Reimbursement
19. Appendix
19.1. Bibliography
19.2. Report Methodology
20. Analyst's Capabilities
21. Disclaimer
22. About the Publisher
List of Tables [58]
List of Figures [61]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Pharmazz DiaMedica Therapeutics Basking Biosciences NC Medical Research Genentech
For more information about this report visit
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