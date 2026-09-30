Namib Minerals Announces Date Of First Half 2026 Results And Business Update Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namib Minerals (Nasdaq: NAMM) ("Namib Minerals" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, on Thursday, October 1, 2026, before the market opens. A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:30 AM ET the same day. Access details for the webcast will be announced shortly through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

During the webcast, Namib Minerals' management will respond to a selection of shareholders' frequently asked questions submitted in advance of the call. Shareholders can submit questions through the Contact Us form at .

The earnings release, webcast and presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of . A replay of the webcast will be available there shortly after the broadcast.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals (Nasdaq: NAMM) is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals is a significant player in Africa's mining industry, driving sustainable growth and innovation across the sector. The Company currently operates How Mine, an underground gold mine, and is actively restarting Redwing Mine. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Contacts: Lamiaa Maniar VP of Communications...