Namib Minerals Announces Date Of First Half 2026 Results And Business Update Call
During the webcast, Namib Minerals' management will respond to a selection of shareholders' frequently asked questions submitted in advance of the call. Shareholders can submit questions through the Contact Us form at .
The earnings release, webcast and presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of . A replay of the webcast will be available there shortly after the broadcast.
About Namib Minerals
Namib Minerals (Nasdaq: NAMM) is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals is a significant player in Africa's mining industry, driving sustainable growth and innovation across the sector. The Company currently operates How Mine, an underground gold mine, and is actively restarting Redwing Mine. For more information, visit .CONTACT: Contacts: Lamiaa Maniar VP of Communications...
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