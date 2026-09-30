Bone Neoplasms - Market Insights, Epidemiology, And 7MM Forecast - 2036 Precision Oncology And ADC Pipelines Unlock Strategic Growth Opportunities Through 2036

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Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bone Neoplasms - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bone-neoplasms market is expected to maintain steady growth during the forecast period from 2026-2036. Key market drivers include the rising incidence of primary and metastatic bone cancers, an aging population vulnerable to skeletal malignancies, advances in diagnostic imaging, and greater adoption of targeted biologics and precision oncology therapies. Expanding R&D investment in immunotherapy, antibody-drug conjugates, and molecularly targeted agents is also expected to reshape the bone neoplasms treatment landscape.

The "Bone Neoplasms - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" report provides a comprehensive assessment of historical and forecasted epidemiology, treatment practices, market size, therapy uptake, competitive dynamics, and unmet medical needs across the seven major markets. Coverage includes the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Bone-Neoplasms Market Highlights



Improved imaging and molecular diagnostics are contributing to higher detection rates and more accurate tumor classification.

Genetic alterations, including IDH1/IDH2 mutations associated with chondrosarcoma subtypes, are supporting the development of precision treatment strategies.

Denosumab (XGEVA) and zoledronic acid (ZOMETA) remain important therapies for managing skeletal complications and bone metastases.

Denosumab biosimilars and generic zoledronic acid products are increasing competition and expanding patient access. A significant unmet need remains for treatments that provide rapid disease control, durable remission, and acceptable safety across osteosarcoma, Ewing sarcoma, and chondrosarcoma.

Bone-Neoplasms Diagnosis and Treatment Landscape

Malignant primary bone tumors include osteosarcoma, Ewing sarcoma, and chondrosarcoma, with incidence patterns varying by age, sex, tumor biology, and genetic susceptibility. Diagnostic assessment incorporates clinical presentation, lesion location, radiography, MRI, CT, PET, histological grading, and tumor staging. MRI remains central to evaluating bone marrow involvement, intramedullary extension, adjacent joint invasion, muscle compartment involvement, and neurovascular proximity. Biopsy is performed after imaging and coordinated with the surgical team to support definitive diagnosis and treatment planning.

Surgical resection remains a core treatment approach, with limb salvage surgery or amputation selected according to tumor location, histopathology, treatment response, resectability, and patient considerations. Chemotherapy is standard in osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma and may include neoadjuvant and adjuvant combination regimens. Chondrosarcoma is primarily managed surgically, although chemotherapy and radiotherapy may be considered for selected subtypes or advanced disease.

Radiotherapy has an established role in Ewing sarcoma and may be used before or after surgery, for unresectable disease, or when adequate surgical margins cannot be achieved. Its role in chondrosarcoma is more limited because of relative radioresistance. Across primary bone cancers, radiotherapy may also support local tumor control and pain management.

Bone-Neoplasms Epidemiology

The report evaluates diagnosed patient populations and historical and projected epidemiological trends from 2022-2036. In the United States, primary bone and joint cancers account for an estimated 4,110 new cases and approximately 0.2% of all new cancer diagnoses. Osteosarcoma is the most common subtype among children and adolescents, while chondrosarcoma is more prevalent among adults.

Across the 7MM, approximately 1,200 male and 900 female osteosarcoma cases were identified. Osteosarcoma demonstrates a consistent male predominance, with an estimated male-to-female ratio of 1.3:1 to 1.5:1. Malignant neoplasm of bone and articular cartilage exhibits a bimodal age distribution, with peaks among adolescents aged 10-14 years and adults older than 65 years. The lungs account for roughly 90% of distant osteosarcoma spread and remain the principal site associated with osteosarcoma-related mortality.

Approved and Emerging Bone-Neoplasms Therapies

Mifamurtide (MEPACT), developed by Esteve Pharmaceuticals, is indicated for children, adolescents, and young adults with high-grade, resectable, non-metastatic osteosarcoma following macroscopically complete surgical resection. It is administered with post-operative multi-agent chemotherapy. The European Commission granted marketing authorization for MEPACT in March 2009.

The emerging bone-neoplasms pipeline includes risvutatug rezetecan, also known as Ris-Rez, GSK5764227, and HS-20093. Developed by GSK and Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group, this investigational antibody-drug conjugate targets B7-H3 and is being assessed through GSK's global EMBOLD clinical development program. The broader pipeline analysis covers Phase I-III candidates, mechanisms of action, clinical data, regulatory milestones, patents, licensing agreements, collaborations, and strategic partnerships.

Market Size, Drug Uptake, and Competitive Landscape

The United States held a significant share of the 7MM bone-neoplasms market in 2025, supported by patient incidence, treatment costs, specialized oncology infrastructure, and the potential early introduction of new therapies. Country-level forecasts assess market size, therapy share, class performance, sales uptake, and market penetration through 2036.

Drug uptake analysis considers clinical safety and efficacy, order of market entry, regulatory and reimbursement decisions, unmet need, competitive positioning, and probability of success. Competitive intelligence includes SWOT analysis, market-entry strategies, company activity, pipeline development, acquisitions, mergers, licensing agreements, and patent developments.

Market Access, Reimbursement, and KOL Insights

The report examines country-specific healthcare systems, reimbursement policies, health technology assessments, patient assistance programs, and access barriers affecting approved and off-label therapies. Insights from more than 15 interviewed KOLs across the 7MM help validate treatment patterns, emerging market trends, clinical needs, and adoption challenges. Participating experts represent organizations including the Interdisciplinary Sarcoma Center, West German Cancer Center, University of Duisburg-Essen, Virgen del Rocio University Hospital, University of Sevilla, and Integrated Unit ICO Hospitalet.

Key Report Benefits



11-year forecasts for bone-neoplasms epidemiology and market growth.

Country-level analysis across the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Assessment of current treatment practices, patient burden, and evolving therapeutic algorithms.

Detailed profiles of approved drugs and clinical-stage pipeline candidates.

Analysis of therapy uptake, market share, competitive positioning, and future opportunities.

Evaluation of reimbursement policies, access barriers, and commercial launch considerations. Strategic insights supporting oncology business planning, market-entry decisions, and portfolio development.

The bone-neoplasms market outlook remains closely linked to advances in molecular diagnostics, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and multidisciplinary care. Although surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, denosumab, and bisphosphonate-based treatment remain central to disease management, opportunities persist for therapies addressing advanced, metastatic, recurrent, and treatment-resistant disease. The report equips pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare organizations, and other oncology stakeholders with the epidemiological, clinical, and commercial intelligence required to evaluate the bone-neoplasms market through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Bone-Neoplasms by Therapies in 2025

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Bone-Neoplasms by Therapies in 2036

4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5. Executive Summary

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types

7.3. Causes

7.4. Pathophysiology

7.5. Symptoms

7.6. Risk Factor

7.7. Diagnosis

7.7.1. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.7.2. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.8. Treatment and Management

7.8.1. Treatment Algorithm

7.8.2. Treatment Guidelines

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

8.3. Total Incident Cases of Bone-Neoplasms in the 7MM

8.4. The US

8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.4.2. Type-Specific Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.4.3. Age-Specific Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.4.4. Gender-specific Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.4.5. Treated Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.5.2. Type-Specific Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.5.3. Age-Specific Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.5.4. Gender-specific Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.5.5. Treated Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.6.2. Type-Specific Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.6.3. Age-Specific Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.6.4. Gender-specific Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

8.6.5. Treated Cases of Bone-Neoplasms

9. Patient Journey

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Competitive Landscape: Marketed Drugs

10.2. Mifamurtide (MEPACT): Esteve Pharmaceuticals

10.2.1. Drug Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Development Activities

10.2.4. Clinical Trials Information

10.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

11. Pipeline Therapies: Emerging Drugs

11.1. Competitive Landscape: Emerging Drugs

11.2. Risvutatug rezetecan: GSK / Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Other Development Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Trials Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analysts' Views

12. Bone-Neoplasms: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.2.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates

12.2.2. Pricing Trends

12.2.3. Analogue Assessment

12.2.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptake

12.3. Market Outlook

12.4. Attribute Analysis

12.5. Total Market Size of Bone-Neoplasms in the 7MM

12.6. Market Size of Bone-Neoplasms by Therapies in the 7MM

12.7. The US Market Size

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Bone-Neoplasms

12.7.2. Market Size of Bone-Neoplasms by Therapies

12.8. Market Size of Bone-Neoplasms in the EU4 and the UK

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Bone-Neoplasms

12.8.2. Market Size of Bone-Neoplasms by Therapies

12.9. Japan Market Size

12.9.1. Total Market Size of Bone-Neoplasms

12.9.2. Market Size of Bone-Neoplasms by Therapies

13. Key Opinion Leaders' Views

14. Unmet Needs

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Bone-Neoplasms Market Access and Reimbursement

16.1. United States

16.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.3.1. MHLW

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Abbreviations and Acronyms

17.3. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [31]

List of Figures [34]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Amgen

Novartis

GSK Pfizer

For more information about this report visit

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