Esophageal Cancer - 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2036 6.0% CAGR Fueled By Immunotherapy And Precision Oncology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Immunotherapy uptake, biomarker-led precision care and next-generation targeted agents are reshaping treatment, while late diagnosis and drug resistance sustain unmet need.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Esophageal Cancer - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Esophageal Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the esophageal cancer market across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan. It examines historical and forecasted epidemiology, current treatment practices, emerging therapies, drug uptake, pricing trends, unmet medical needs, and competitive opportunities from 2022-2036.

Esophageal Cancer Market Highlights



The esophageal cancer market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025-2036.

The United States represented the largest regional market in 2025, accounting for approximately 43% of total 7MM revenue and an estimated market size of nearly USD 600 million.

Among EU4 and the UK, the UK held the largest market share at approximately 36%, followed by Germany.

Market growth is supported by increasing immunotherapy adoption, biomarker testing, precision medicine, multimodal treatment strategies, and the advancement of targeted therapies. Advanced and metastatic disease generates a substantial share of the clinical and commercial burden because of late diagnosis, recurrence, treatment resistance, and limited curative options.

Market Drivers and Treatment Trends

The rising incidence of esophageal cancer is associated with tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), dietary factors, and population aging. Limited awareness and nonspecific early symptoms frequently contribute to delayed diagnosis, increasing the need for improved screening, diagnostic pathways, and effective treatment options.

Esophageal cancer management commonly incorporates surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted agents. Fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy remains a central component of treatment, including combinations involving fluorouracil, oxaliplatin, cisplatin, capecitabine, carboplatin, and paclitaxel. For localized and locally advanced disease, surgery and chemoradiotherapy may be used within neoadjuvant, perioperative, or definitive treatment strategies. Metastatic disease is managed primarily with systemic therapy and supportive interventions.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have transformed the esophageal cancer treatment landscape. Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), Nivolumab (OPDIVO), Tislelizumab (TEVIMBRA), and Durvalumab (IMFINZI) are increasingly incorporated into first-line, adjuvant, and advanced-disease settings. Targeted therapies, including Trastuzumab (HERCEPTIN), Trastuzumab deruxtecan (ENHERTU), Ramucirumab (CYRAMZA), Larotrectinib (VITRAKVI), and tumor-agnostic NTRK-directed treatments, support personalized treatment for eligible patients.

In November 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Durvalumab with fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, and docetaxel (FLOT) chemotherapy as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment, followed by single agent Durvalumab, for adults with resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. In March 2025, Tislelizumab received FDA approval with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma with PD-L1 expression.

Long-term findings reported in 2025 also reinforced the role of immunotherapy. The Phase III KEYNOTE-590 study demonstrated sustained 5-year survival benefits with Pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy in advanced esophageal cancer. Five-year follow-up data from CheckMate-649 continued to support Nivolumab plus chemotherapy in advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction, and esophageal cancers.

Diagnosis and Epidemiology

Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy with biopsy remains the diagnostic standard. Histopathology establishes tumor subtype and grade, while CT, PET, and endoscopic ultrasound support staging and evaluation of disease spread. HER2, PD-L1, NTRK, and other molecular assessments are increasingly important for treatment selection.



Approximately 79,000 incident esophageal cancer cases were recorded across the 7MM in 2025.

In the United States, non-squamous cell esophageal cancer accounted for approximately 14,000 cases, compared with around 8,000 squamous cell carcinoma cases.

US incidence was higher among males, with approximately 17,000 cases versus around 5,000 cases among females.

Adults aged 65 years and older represented the largest US age segment, with approximately 14,000 cases in 2025. Germany recorded the highest incidence among EU4 and the UK, followed by France, while Spain reported the lowest incidence.

Esophageal Cancer Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The emerging pipeline includes antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, next-generation immunotherapies, and biomarker-directed treatments. Zanidatamab is a prominent late-stage HER2-targeted candidate under evaluation in the Phase III HERIZON-GEA-01 trial with chemotherapy and with or without Tislelizumab for first-line metastatic HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. Other developing approaches include Bemarituzumab for FGFR2b-expressing tumors and Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A).

Leading companies active in the esophageal cancer market include Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Zymeworks, Amgen, Bayer, Innovent, BeiGene, Apexigen, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, AbbVie, and other pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations.

Key Unmet Needs



Earlier diagnosis and more effective detection strategies

Improved survival in advanced and metastatic disease

Therapies capable of overcoming recurrence and drug resistance

Options for patients without actionable biomarkers

Broader access to molecular testing and personalized treatment Novel targeted therapies and improved drug delivery strategies

Report Coverage and Strategic Value

The report evaluates esophageal cancer patient burden, diagnosis rates, treatment algorithms, market share by therapy, drug pricing, sales forecasts, patient uptake, peak patient share, and market access considerations. It also reviews Phase I-III clinical programs, mechanisms of action, trial findings, regulatory milestones, patents, collaborations, and strategic partnerships.

Primary research incorporates insights from Key Opinion Leaders and Subject Matter Experts across the 7MM. SWOT and conjoint analyses assess efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, probability of success, order of market entry, and addressable patient populations. These findings support competitive benchmarking, pipeline prioritization, product positioning, market access planning, and commercialization strategies within the evolving esophageal cancer therapeutics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Esophageal Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Esophageal Cancer By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of Esophageal Cancer By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Esophageal Cancer

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types

7.3. Symptoms

7.4. Causes

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Diagnosis

7.7. Treatment

8. Treatment Guidelines of Esophageal Cancer

8.1. ESMO Clinical Practice Guideline for Treatment and Follow-up

8.2. SEOM-GEMCAD-TTD Clinical Guideline for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Esophageal Cancer (2021)

8.3. The Association of Upper Gastrointestinal Surgeons of Great Britain and Ireland, the British Society of Gastroenterology, and the British Association of Surgical Oncology

8.4. German S3 Guidelines on Esophageal Cancer

8.5. Esophageal Cancer Practice Guidelines 2022 by the Japan Esophageal Society

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Esophageal Cancer

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Total Incident Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States

9.4.2. Histology-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States

9.4.3. Gender-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States

9.4.4. Age-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States

9.4.5. Mutation-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States

9.4.6. Total Stage-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States

9.4.7. Line wise Treated Cases of Esophageal Cancer in the United States

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Esophageal Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2. Histology-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.5.3. Gender-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.5.4. Age-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.5.5. Mutation-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.5.6. Total Stage-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.5.7. Line wise Treated Cases of Esophageal Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan

9.6.1. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Esophageal Cancer in Japan

9.6.2. Histology-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in Japan

9.6.3. Gender-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in Japan

9.6.4. Age-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in Japan

9.6.5. Mutation-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in Japan

9.6.6. Total Stage-specific Cases of Esophageal Cancer in Japan

9.6.7. Line wise Treated Cases of Esophageal Cancer in Japan

10. Patient Journey of Esophageal Cancer

11. Marketed Therapies

11.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Esophageal Cancer

11.2. Entrectinib (ROZLYTREK): Eli Lilly and Company

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.2.5. Clinical Development

11.2.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.6. Analyst Views

11.3. Tislelizumab (TEVIMBRA): BeiGene

11.3.1. Drug Description

11.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.3.5. Clinical Development

11.3.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.6. Analyst Views

12. Emerging Drugs

12.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Esophageal Cancer

12.2. Zanidatamab: Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Zymeworks

12.2.1. Drug Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.2.4. Analyst Views

12.3. Telisotuzumab adizutecan: AbbVie

12.3.1. Drug Description

12.3.2. Clinical Development

12.3.2.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.3.3. Safety and Efficacy

12.3.4. Analyst Views

13. Esophageal Cancer: 7MM Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook of Esophageal Cancer

13.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.3.1. Cost Assumptions

13.3.2. Pricing Trends

13.3.3. Analogue Assessment

13.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

13.4. Conjoint Analysis of Esophageal Cancer

13.5. Total Market Size of Esophageal Cancer in the 7MM

13.6. Total Market Size of Esophageal Cancer by Therapies in the 7MM

13.7. The United States

13.7.1. Total Market Size of Esophageal Cancer in the United States

13.7.2. Total Market Size of Esophageal Cancer by Therapies in the United States

13.8. EU4 and the UK

13.8.1. Total Market Size of Esophageal Cancer in EU4 and the UK

13.8.2. Total Market Size of Esophageal Cancer by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

13.9. Japan

13.9.1. Total Market Size of Esophageal Cancer in Japan

13.9.2. Total Market Size of Esophageal Cancer by Therapies in Japan

14. Unmet Needs of Esophageal Cancer

15. SWOT Analysis of Esophageal Cancer

16. KOL Views of Esophageal Cancer

17. Market Access and Reimbursement of Esophageal Cancer

17.1. The United States

17.2. EU4 and the UK

17.2.1. Germany

17.2.2. France

17.2.3. Italy

17.2.4. Spain

17.2.5. United Kingdom

17.3. Japan

17.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Esophageal Cancer Therapies

18. Appendix

18.1. Bibliography

18.2. Report Methodology

19. Analyst's Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About the Publisher

List of Tables [71]

List of Figures [59]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Jazz Pharmaceuticals

ZymeWorks

Amgen

Bayer

Eli Lily and Company

Innovent

BeiGene

Apexigen

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck AbbVie

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