Dental Consumables Market Forecasts Growth From $37.0B (2026) To $54.0B By 2031, Profiling Institut Straumann, Envista, Dentsply Sirona & 3M

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Consumables Market by Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental consumables market is projected to reach USD 54.0 billion by 2031, rising from USD 37.0 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by demographic change, increasing clinical requirements, technological advances, greater access to dental services, and rising demand for restorative, preventive, and cosmetic dental procedures.

The growing prevalence of dental caries, periodontal disease, and tooth loss continues to generate demand for dental consumables worldwide. An expanding aging population is also increasing the need for restorative and prosthetic treatments. At the same time, advances in dental materials, biocompatible composites, digital dentistry, digital imaging, and CAD/CAM systems are improving treatment efficiency and clinical outcomes, supporting broader adoption across developed and emerging markets.

Additional growth factors include stronger awareness of oral health, expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and the increasing popularity of aesthetic dentistry. Dental tourism in emerging countries and growing demand for same-day dentistry are creating further opportunities for manufacturers, service providers, dental clinics, and laboratories.

Dental Restoration Segment Leads the Market

By product type, the dental consumables market is segmented into dental restoration, orthodontics, periodontics, infection control, endodontics, whitening products, finishing and polishing products, and other consumables. Dental restoration dominated the market, supported by the high incidence of dental caries and tooth loss and the resulting demand for fillings, crowns, bridges, and related procedures.

Demand for advanced restorative materials is also increasing as patients seek solutions that combine aesthetics, durability, and clinical performance. Continued innovation in dental materials and digital workflows has improved procedural precision and efficiency, while greater access to care and increased oral health awareness are sustaining demand for restorative products.

Dental Hospitals and Clinics Account for the Largest End-User Share

The market is segmented by end user into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, dental service organizations, and other end users, including dental academic and research institutes and forensic dentistry. Dental hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest market share in 2025 because of their high patient volumes, broad procedure portfolios, and access to advanced dental technology.

These facilities manage substantial volumes of restorative, endodontic, preventive, cosmetic, and surgical cases, creating recurring demand for consumables. Their market leadership is further strengthened by the availability of experienced dental practitioners and continued public- and private-sector investment in clinical infrastructure.

Asia Pacific Poised to Register the Highest CAGR

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate in the dental consumables market during the forecast period. Expansion is being driven by improving access to dental care and rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies. Rising awareness of oral health and the increasing prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases are strengthening demand for preventive and restorative treatments.

Higher disposable incomes, a growing middle-class population, and changing lifestyle patterns are also increasing expenditure on essential and cosmetic dental procedures. Government initiatives focused on oral healthcare access, combined with investments by private market participants, are supporting regional development. Adoption of digital imaging, CAD/CAM systems, and other advanced dental technologies is further improving treatment efficiency and increasing demand for high-quality dental consumables.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent dental consumables market players include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), ZimVie Inc. (US), Solventum (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Keystone Dental Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Septodont Holding (France), Ultradent Products (US), VOCO GmbH (Germany), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), SDI Limited (Australia), Young Innovations, Inc. (US), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (Germany), Brasseler USA (US), SHOFU INC. (Japan), Glidewell (US), BISCO, Inc. (US), and Dental Technologies Inc. (US).

The competitive assessment examines company profiles, product and service portfolios, market shares, recent developments, growth plans, strategic initiatives, and operational capacities. It also reviews new product launches, anticipated technology trends, investments, geographic expansion, and market diversification activity.

Research Participant Profile

The supply-side primary research participants referenced in the report were distributed as follows:



By company type: Tier 1 companies, 30%; Tier 2 companies, 35%; and Tier 3 companies, 35%.

By designation: C-level executives, 20%; directors, 35%; and other participants, 45%. By region: North America, 30%; Europe, 25%; Asia Pacific, 20%; Latin America, 20%; Middle East and Africa, 2%; and GCC countries, 3%.

Dental Consumables Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges



Key drivers: Rising cases of dental caries and the associated increase in tooth repair procedures; stronger demand for advanced cosmetic dental treatments; growth in dental tourism across emerging countries; and development of advanced dental solutions.

Market restraints: Inadequate reimbursement and the high cost of dental services.

Growth opportunities: Increasing investment in CAD/CAM technologies; greater focus on emerging markets; rising disposable income levels; and expanding demand for same-day dentistry. Industry challenges: Pricing pressure affecting prominent market players and a shortage of skilled dental laboratory professionals.

Report Coverage and Business Value

The report analyzes the global dental consumables market by product type, end user, and region, providing market size estimates and future growth projections. It offers revenue insights for the overall market and its subsegments, enabling established companies and new entrants to assess commercial opportunities and competitive positioning.

The research also provides detailed coverage of market penetration, product portfolios, product enhancement and innovation, new launches, emerging trends, high-growth markets, investments, and current industry developments. Stakeholders can use the findings to evaluate market conditions, identify potential expansion areas, refine go-to-market strategies, and assess the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping the global dental consumables industry through 2031.



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