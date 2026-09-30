Dental Equipment Market Forecasts Growth From $8.31B (2026) To $11.48B By 2031, Profiling Envista, Carestream Dental, Nakanishi & Dentsply Sirona

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Equipment Market by Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental equipment market is projected to reach USD 11.48 billion by 2031, rising from USD 8.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by the increasing prevalence of dental caries, periodontal diseases, tooth loss, and malocclusions, alongside an aging population, smoking, and poor dental and dietary practices.

Greater awareness of oral health and preventive care is encouraging more frequent dental visits and supporting demand for restorative, orthodontic, surgical, and cosmetic procedures. The expansion of dental practices and hospitals, growth in dental tourism, higher disposable incomes, favorable insurance options in developed countries, and improving access to dental care in developing markets are also contributing to sustained demand for advanced dental equipment.

Digital Dentistry and Technology Innovation Accelerate Market Growth

Technological developments remain a major growth driver for the dental equipment industry. Digital imaging platforms, computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, intraoral scanners, dental lasers, and 3D printing technologies are improving diagnostic accuracy, treatment outcomes, workflow efficiency, and patient comfort. Continued product development and the increasing adoption of integrated digital workflows are prompting hospitals, clinics, and dental laboratories to upgrade their equipment portfolios.

Market opportunities include the growing influence of dental service organizations (DSOs), rising investment by dental laboratories in CAD/CAM technologies, and increasing commercial focus on emerging markets. Additional growth is expected from advanced cosmetic dental procedures and dental tourism in emerging economies. However, high dental imaging system costs, limited reimbursement for dental procedures, and a shortage of trained dental practitioners may constrain adoption.

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

By type, therapeutic dental equipment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental equipment market. Demand is being driven by the growing volume of treatment-based procedures addressing caries, periodontal diseases, malocclusions, and tooth loss. Restorative, endodontic, orthodontic, implant, and surgical dentistry depend on equipment such as dental lasers, handpieces, electrosurgical units, and dental implant systems.

The transition toward patient-centric dental practices and the adoption of innovative therapeutic technologies are further strengthening this segment. Equipment manufacturers are responding with products designed to enhance precision, procedural efficiency, clinical outcomes, and the overall patient experience.

Hospitals and Clinics Lead the End-User Segment

Hospitals and clinics are expected to remain the largest end-user segment because of their central role in delivering services ranging from routine examinations to complex dental procedures. Growing patient volumes are creating consistent demand for imaging systems, dental chairs, handpieces, surgical instruments, and other advanced equipment.

Compared with smaller facilities, hospitals and established dental clinics generally have greater financial capacity to invest in modern systems. These investments support more accurate diagnosis, efficient treatment delivery, and improved patient experiences. Rising oral health awareness, stronger emphasis on preventive measures, and the growing prevalence of dental disorders are expected to reinforce the segment's market leadership.

US Dental Equipment Market to Record North America's Highest CAGR

The US is projected to register the highest CAGR in the North American dental equipment market during the forecast period. Growth is supported by strong oral health awareness, rapid adoption of advanced dental technologies, and a well-equipped healthcare sector. The establishment of additional dental clinics, evolving patient preferences from preventive care toward cosmetic dentistry, and favorable insurance and reimbursement policies are encouraging more frequent dental visits and equipment upgrades.

Adoption of digital imaging, CAD/CAM systems, intraoral scanners, and laser dentistry will continue to support US market growth. The country's focus on technology innovation and modern clinical infrastructure positions it as the fastest-growing dental equipment market in North America.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent dental equipment market players include Dentsply Sirona (US), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Align Technology, Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Carestream Dental LLC (US), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), and A-dec Inc. (US). Competitive analysis covers company profiles, product and service portfolios, recent developments, market shares, production capacities, growth plans, and key business strategies.

The primary research participant breakdown on the supply side was:



By company type: Tier 1 companies, 35%; Tier 2 companies, 40%; and Tier 3 companies, 25%.

By designation: C-level executives, 45%; directors, 35%; and other participants, 20%. By region: North America, 27%; Europe, 25%; Asia Pacific, 30%; Latin America, 8%; and the Middle East and Africa, 10%.

Research Scope and Strategic Value

The report evaluates the dental equipment market by type, end user, and region, providing market-size estimates and forecasts alongside analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also examines product launches, anticipated technology trends, expanding markets, current advancements, and industry investments.

The research supports market leaders and new entrants by assessing total market revenue, product offerings, competitive positioning, market penetration, product enhancement and innovation, market development, and diversification. Stakeholders can use the findings to evaluate profitable growth markets, refine go-to-market strategies, understand competitive dynamics, and identify opportunities associated with digital dentistry, cosmetic procedures, dental tourism, DSOs, laboratory investment, and emerging-market expansion.



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