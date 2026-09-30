Eureka Ergonomic Launches Zen & Magma Series, Introducing Two New Approaches To The Modern Executive Workspace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New premium workspace collections combine ergonomic performance with two distinct design directions-Zen for flexible configuration and Magma for bold, design-led expression
Los Angeles, California, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Eureka Ergonomic has announced the launch of the Zen & Magma Series, two new premium workspace collections designed to reimagine the modern Executive Workspace through ergonomic performance, refined materials, and contemporary design. While the Zen Series introduces a highly configurable workspace system built around flexibility and adaptability, the Magma Series takes a more expressive approach with sculptural, supercar-inspired styling designed to make the executive desk a defining element of the space.
The launch reflects changing expectations for premium office furniture. As executive offices, home offices, and professional workspaces become more closely connected with interior design, professionals increasingly expect furniture to deliver more than basic functionality. Ergonomic comfort, spatial adaptability, material quality, organization, and visual identity are becoming part of the overall workspace experience.
Two Design Approaches for Elevated Executive Workspaces
Both the Zen and Magma Series are part of Eureka Ergonomic's premium workspace collection, yet each represents a distinct approach to modern executive environments.
The Zen Series focuses on flexible configuration and a complete workspace experience. With multiple sizes, colors, desk-and-cabinet configurations, and adaptable layouts, Zen allows users to create a personalized Executive Workspace tailored to their spatial needs.
The Magma Series emphasizes design expression and visual identity. Inspired by high-performance automotive design, its signature supercar-inspired lines bring a sense of speed, strength, and fluid aesthetics into the world of office furniture.
Rather than simply representing different product categories, the two series address different aspirations for premium workspaces:
Zen Series:More choices, greater flexibility in workspace configuration.
Magma Series:A distinctive flagship design statement with strong visual identity.
Together, they explore the transformation of office furniture - from functional tools into meaningful elements that define the value of a space.
Zen Series: A Flexible Executive Workspace System
Unlike traditional fixed-layout executive desks, the Zen Series is built around the concept of a modern Executive Workspace System. With a wide range of sizes, colors, and configuration options, Zen allows users to create a personalized workspace tailored to their spatial needs, working habits, and aesthetic preferences.
From standalone desks to integrated desk-and-cabinet combinations, Zen provides the flexibility to create a more personalized workspace.
Dynamic Workspace Experience for Modern Workstyles
The Zen Series features an electric height-adjustable system, allowing users to seamlessly switch between sitting and standing positions and adjust the desk height based on different work scenarios.
Additionally, the Zen Series offers an optional heated desktop function, providing enhanced comfort in different environments.
From optimizing working posture to improving the overall desktop experience, the Zen Series integrates thoughtful details to better support the long-term needs of modern professionals.
Multiple Sizes and Colors to Match Different Spaces
Premium workspaces often require solutions tailored to different environments rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.
The Zen Series is available in 72" and 87" sizes:
72" Size:
Ideal for Home Offices, private offices, and spaces where users want to maintain flexibility while meeting daily work needs.
87" Size:
Provides a more spacious desktop area, making it suitable for multi-device setups, Executive Offices, and environments requiring a stronger sense of presence.
Combined with flexible configuration, these details make Zen an Executive Workspace System designed to adapt to different spaces and working styles.
Flexible Desk & Cabinet Combinations for Personalized Layouts
Another key feature of the Zen Series is its adaptable desk-and-cabinet configuration.
Unlike traditional executive desks with fixed layouts, the Zen cabinet set allows users to adjust the cabinet placement based on spatial structure, working habits, and visual preferences, creating a more flexible workspace arrangement.
Whether used in corporate executive offices or premium Home Office environments, users can optimize:
Workspace organization
Storage solutions
Overall spatial layout
With the freedom to choose sizes, colors, desk configurations, and layouts, the Zen Series goes beyond a fixed desk format. It becomes a workspace system that can adapt to evolving needs and different environments.
Marble Surface and Refined Details, Creating a Distinctive Design Language
The Zen Series features a marble desktop design, bringing natural patterns and refined surface details into modern workspaces.
Compared with traditional desks featuring uniform desktop finishes, the marble surface adds depth and visual character, allowing the Zen Series to maintain a sophisticated business aesthetic while fitting seamlessly into premium Executive Offices and Home Offices.
Beyond the desktop material, the Zen Series also focuses on thoughtful design details:
Consistent proportions between the desktop, legs, and storage components create a cohesive overall appearance;
A unified modern design language is maintained across different sizes and configurations.
Combining flexible configuration with refined material expression, the Zen Series is more than a height-adjustable desk - it is a premium Executive Workspace System designed to adapt to different spaces and working styles.
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Magma Series: A Design Statement for Elevated Workspaces
If the Zen Series represents a flexible Executive Workspace System, the Magma Series takes a different approach - becoming a visual centerpiece within the executive workspace.
Inspired by the design language of high-performance automobiles, the Magma Desk brings distinctive supercar-inspired lines into office furniture, combining a sense of speed, strength, and fluidity with a refined workspace aesthetic.
Supercar-Inspired Lines, Defined by a Distinctive Silhouette
Moving beyond the fixed geometric forms of traditional office desks, the Magma Series adopts a more dynamic design language:
Fluid, sculpted contours A sculptural desk structure Dynamic visual proportions Distinctive supercar-inspired styling
This design language gives the desk a strong visual identity, allowing it to move beyond the traditional function of office furniture and become a defining design element within the space.
Integrated Features for a More Refined Work Experience
While design is central to the Magma Series, it also incorporates practical features designed for modern workspaces.
Its electric height-adjustable system allows users to move seamlessly between sitting and standing positions, adjusting the desk to a comfortable height for different working situations and creating greater flexibility throughout the workday.
The desktop also integrates power outlets and USB charging ports, making it easy to connect computers and other everyday devices while maintaining a clean, uncluttered desktop.
Marble and Wood, Creating a Distinctive Material Expression
One of the defining characteristics of the Magma Series is the visual balance created by marble and wood.
The composed character of the marble desktop is paired with the natural warmth of wood, creating a refined contrast between contemporary sophistication and the tactile appeal of premium furniture.
Because both marble and wood veneer feature naturally varying patterns, each Magma Series desk presents its own distinctive visual character.
Rather than appearing completely uniform, each Magma Desk reveals its own material patterns and subtle variations, with different lighting conditions bringing out different layers of detail.
Sculptural Details, Strengthening Its Spatial Presence
Beyond the combination of materials, the Magma Series uses refined detailing to reinforce its overall design language.
The curves of the desk structure, transitions between edges, and carefully considered proportions work together to create a cohesive relationship between the marble, wood elements, and signature supercar-inspired lines.
These details make Magma both a functional workspace and a distinctive focal point for luxury home offices, creative studios, and executive environments.
Zen vs. Magma: Two Distinct Approaches to the Executive Workspace
Expectations for a premium workspace vary from one professional to another.
Some want a workspace that can be tailored around their preferred size, color, and configuration. Others want the desk itself to become a defining design element within the room.
The Zen and Magma Series respond to these different needs through two distinct approaches to the Executive Workspace.
|
| Zen Series
| Magma Series
| Positioning
| Highly configurable Executive Workspace System
| Flagship design-led executive desk
| Core Value
| Flexible configuration, spatial adaptability, and a complete workspace experience
| Design expression, visual identity, and spatial aesthetics
| Design Direction
| Contemporary business aesthetic
| Supercar-inspired fluid design
| Key Features
| Multiple sizes and colors, optional desktop heating, flexible desk-and-cabinet configurations
| Distinctive sculptural form, premium materials, and flagship design
| Ideal For
| Professionals who value productivity, flexibility, and thoughtful workspace planning
| Professionals who value design expression and spatial aesthetics
| Recommended Spaces
| Executive Offices, Home Offices, Professional Workspaces
| Luxury Home Offices, Creative Workspaces
Designed for Different Spaces, Built for Better Work Experiences
The value of premium office furniture extends beyond the product itself. It also lies in how naturally it connects with different environments.
With distinct design languages, the Zen and Magma Series can adapt to both residential and commercial settings, bringing together functionality and aesthetics to create Executive Workspaces tailored to different needs.
Executive Home Office: Bringing Work into the Living Space
Recommended: Zen Series & Magma Series
As working from home becomes more common, the home office has become an integral part of the home, where professional functionality meets residential aesthetics.
The Zen Series provides a complete workspace solution for those looking to establish a dedicated, long-term office at home. Its range of sizes, colors, and desk-and-cabinet configurations allows the workspace to adapt naturally to the surrounding living environment.
The Magma Series takes a more expressive approach, bringing a distinctive visual presence to the Home Office. Its sculptural design can become a focal point within the room, giving the workspace both functional value and a strong design identity.
Corporate Leadership Office: A Professional and Efficient Executive Environment
In corporate leadership environments, an office serves more than daily functional needs. It also contributes to the company's image and reflects the character of its leadership.
With spacious desktop options, flexible desk-and-cabinet configurations, and a refined contemporary business aesthetic, the Zen Series addresses the needs of executive workspaces where productivity, organization, and professional presence come together.
It is well suited to executive offices, premium meeting spaces, and private leadership workspaces, creating an Executive Workspace that balances modern design with a professional atmosphere.
Luxury Creative Workspace: Making the Desk Part of the Design
Recommended: Magma Series
For design firms, creative studios, and other professional environments where spatial identity matters, office furniture can become an integral part of the interior design itself.
With its supercar-inspired lines, refined material combination, and distinctive visual identity, the Magma Series brings a more expressive design presence to creative studios and other design-focused workspaces.
Real Workspaces: How Professionals Experience the Zen & Magma Series
Through real office environments, user experiences, and project applications, the Zen and Magma Series connect product functionality, design value, and spatial needs to provide more complete workspace solutions for different professional settings.
Looking Ahead: The Evolution of Premium Workspaces
Eureka Ergonomic continues to expand the Zen and Magma Series, exploring new possibilities for premium workspaces. Future versions will continue to evolve in design details, product experience, and spatial applications, creating more possibilities for the modern Executive Workspace.
Zen Series: A New Version on the Way
The Zen Series is set to receive a new version update.
The upcoming version will further refine design details, product experience, and the overall workspace solution, bringing a new level of refinement to the modern Executive Workspace.
Stay tuned for the next evolution of the Zen Series.
Magma Series: More Configurations Coming Soon
The Magma Series will introduce additional configurations in the future, including:
Fixed-height desk versions in Golden Oak and Walnut Matching cabinet combinations
With expanded material expressions and workspace configurations, the Magma Series will offer greater flexibility for premium workspaces across different interior styles.
Zen & Magma Series: Exploring New Possibilities for the Executive Workspace
A premium workspace is about more than productivity. It can also reflect personal taste, corporate identity, and the way we choose to work and live.
The Zen Series gives users the freedom to define their workspace through a range of sizes, colors, and configurations. The Magma Series takes a more expressive approach, transforming the desk into a distinctive design statement through its signature supercar-inspired lines.
One emphasizes flexibility and spatial adaptability, while the other focuses on design expression and visual identity.
Through two distinct approaches, the series reflect Eureka Ergonomic's ongoing exploration of the future Executive Workspace:
From functional furniture to workspace solutions that bring together performance, design, and spatial value.
For businesses, designers, and professional space users looking to explore more comprehensive workspace solutions, learn more about Eureka Ergonomic For Business and discover the possibilities of moving from individual products to integrated workspace applications.
CONTACT: Ryan Hu...
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