Eureka Ergonomic Launches Zen & Magma Series, Introducing Two New Approaches To The Modern Executive Workspace

Los Angeles, California, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Eureka Ergonomic has announced the launch of the Zen & Magma Series, two new premium workspace collections designed to reimagine the modern Executive Workspace through ergonomic performance, refined materials, and contemporary design. While the Zen Series introduces a highly configurable workspace system built around flexibility and adaptability, the Magma Series takes a more expressive approach with sculptural, supercar-inspired styling designed to make the executive desk a defining element of the space.

The launch reflects changing expectations for premium office furniture. As executive offices, home offices, and professional workspaces become more closely connected with interior design, professionals increasingly expect furniture to deliver more than basic functionality. Ergonomic comfort, spatial adaptability, material quality, organization, and visual identity are becoming part of the overall workspace experience.

Two Design Approaches for Elevated Executive Workspaces









Both the Zen and Magma Series are part of Eureka Ergonomic's premium workspace collection, yet each represents a distinct approach to modern executive environments.

The Zen Series focuses on flexible configuration and a complete workspace experience. With multiple sizes, colors, desk-and-cabinet configurations, and adaptable layouts, Zen allows users to create a personalized Executive Workspace tailored to their spatial needs.

The Magma Series emphasizes design expression and visual identity. Inspired by high-performance automotive design, its signature supercar-inspired lines bring a sense of speed, strength, and fluid aesthetics into the world of office furniture.

Rather than simply representing different product categories, the two series address different aspirations for premium workspaces:

Zen Series:More choices, greater flexibility in workspace configuration.

Magma Series:A distinctive flagship design statement with strong visual identity.

Together, they explore the transformation of office furniture - from functional tools into meaningful elements that define the value of a space.

Zen Series: A Flexible Executive Workspace System

Unlike traditional fixed-layout executive desks, the Zen Series is built around the concept of a modern Executive Workspace System. With a wide range of sizes, colors, and configuration options, Zen allows users to create a personalized workspace tailored to their spatial needs, working habits, and aesthetic preferences.

From standalone desks to integrated desk-and-cabinet combinations, Zen provides the flexibility to create a more personalized workspace.









Dynamic Workspace Experience for Modern Workstyles

The Zen Series features an electric height-adjustable system, allowing users to seamlessly switch between sitting and standing positions and adjust the desk height based on different work scenarios.

Additionally, the Zen Series offers an optional heated desktop function, providing enhanced comfort in different environments.

From optimizing working posture to improving the overall desktop experience, the Zen Series integrates thoughtful details to better support the long-term needs of modern professionals.

Multiple Sizes and Colors to Match Different Spaces

Premium workspaces often require solutions tailored to different environments rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

The Zen Series is available in 72" and 87" sizes:



72" Size:

Ideal for Home Offices, private offices, and spaces where users want to maintain flexibility while meeting daily work needs.

87" Size:

Provides a more spacious desktop area, making it suitable for multi-device setups, Executive Offices, and environments requiring a stronger sense of presence.



Combined with flexible configuration, these details make Zen an Executive Workspace System designed to adapt to different spaces and working styles.

Flexible Desk & Cabinet Combinations for Personalized Layouts

Another key feature of the Zen Series is its adaptable desk-and-cabinet configuration.

Unlike traditional executive desks with fixed layouts, the Zen cabinet set allows users to adjust the cabinet placement based on spatial structure, working habits, and visual preferences, creating a more flexible workspace arrangement.

Whether used in corporate executive offices or premium Home Office environments, users can optimize:



Workspace organization



Storage solutions

Overall spatial layout



With the freedom to choose sizes, colors, desk configurations, and layouts, the Zen Series goes beyond a fixed desk format. It becomes a workspace system that can adapt to evolving needs and different environments.

Marble Surface and Refined Details, Creating a Distinctive Design Language

The Zen Series features a marble desktop design, bringing natural patterns and refined surface details into modern workspaces.

Compared with traditional desks featuring uniform desktop finishes, the marble surface adds depth and visual character, allowing the Zen Series to maintain a sophisticated business aesthetic while fitting seamlessly into premium Executive Offices and Home Offices.

Beyond the desktop material, the Zen Series also focuses on thoughtful design details:



Consistent proportions between the desktop, legs, and storage components create a cohesive overall appearance;

A unified modern design language is maintained across different sizes and configurations.



Combining flexible configuration with refined material expression, the Zen Series is more than a height-adjustable desk - it is a premium Executive Workspace System designed to adapt to different spaces and working styles.

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Magma Series: A Design Statement for Elevated Workspaces

If the Zen Series represents a flexible Executive Workspace System, the Magma Series takes a different approach - becoming a visual centerpiece within the executive workspace.

Inspired by the design language of high-performance automobiles, the Magma Desk brings distinctive supercar-inspired lines into office furniture, combining a sense of speed, strength, and fluidity with a refined workspace aesthetic.









Supercar-Inspired Lines, Defined by a Distinctive Silhouette

Moving beyond the fixed geometric forms of traditional office desks, the Magma Series adopts a more dynamic design language:



Fluid, sculpted contours

A sculptural desk structure

Dynamic visual proportions Distinctive supercar-inspired styling

This design language gives the desk a strong visual identity, allowing it to move beyond the traditional function of office furniture and become a defining design element within the space.

Integrated Features for a More Refined Work Experience

While design is central to the Magma Series, it also incorporates practical features designed for modern workspaces.

Its electric height-adjustable system allows users to move seamlessly between sitting and standing positions, adjusting the desk to a comfortable height for different working situations and creating greater flexibility throughout the workday.

The desktop also integrates power outlets and USB charging ports, making it easy to connect computers and other everyday devices while maintaining a clean, uncluttered desktop.

Marble and Wood, Creating a Distinctive Material Expression

One of the defining characteristics of the Magma Series is the visual balance created by marble and wood.

The composed character of the marble desktop is paired with the natural warmth of wood, creating a refined contrast between contemporary sophistication and the tactile appeal of premium furniture.

Because both marble and wood veneer feature naturally varying patterns, each Magma Series desk presents its own distinctive visual character.

Rather than appearing completely uniform, each Magma Desk reveals its own material patterns and subtle variations, with different lighting conditions bringing out different layers of detail.

Sculptural Details, Strengthening Its Spatial Presence

Beyond the combination of materials, the Magma Series uses refined detailing to reinforce its overall design language.

The curves of the desk structure, transitions between edges, and carefully considered proportions work together to create a cohesive relationship between the marble, wood elements, and signature supercar-inspired lines.

These details make Magma both a functional workspace and a distinctive focal point for luxury home offices, creative studios, and executive environments.

Zen vs. Magma: Two Distinct Approaches to the Executive Workspace

Expectations for a premium workspace vary from one professional to another.

Some want a workspace that can be tailored around their preferred size, color, and configuration. Others want the desk itself to become a defining design element within the room.

The Zen and Magma Series respond to these different needs through two distinct approaches to the Executive Workspace.