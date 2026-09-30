Poland Temporarily Closes Airports Due To Russian Strikes

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The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) announced the temporary suspension of Lublin and Rzeszow airports "to ensure freedom of operation for military aviation" concerning Russian strikes on Ukraine.

"In connection with the strikes by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, carried out using airborne assault means, military aviation is operating in Polish airspace," Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces wrote on X.

"These actions are of a preventive nature and are aimed at securing and protecting the airspace, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened regions," it added.

The command also stated that "forces and resources remain ready for immediate response."

Recent reports from Kyiv said that Russian strikes killed at least one person and injured 4 others, while causing fires across multiple city districts.