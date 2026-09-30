Trump Draws Distinction Between North Korea And Iran Over Nuclear Weapons

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump has described North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as his friend, saying their relationship is one reason he views North Korea's possession of nuclear weapons differently from Iran's.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked why he believes North Korea can have nuclear weapons while Iran should not.

"He's my friend. He likes Trump," the US president said.

Trump added that he also likes Kim Jong Un and said the North Korean leader respects him. He further stated that as long as he remains in office, Kim would be "fine" under his administration.

He also referred to his predecessors, saying that other US presidents had failed to accomplish what he managed to achieve.

Earlier, North Korea accused the United States of undermining the global nuclear non-proliferation regime. As examples, Pyongyang cited nuclear cooperation within NATO and AUKUS, as well as US cooperation with South Korea and Japan.