Russia Warns Of Nuclear Response If Kaliningrad Is Isolated

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russia is prepared to use its entire arsenal, including nuclear weapons, if attempts are made to isolate its Kaliningrad exclave, Russian media reported, citing the Russian Embassy in Ireland.

The diplomatic mission warned that any scenario involving an air or maritime blockade of Kaliningrad would carry a high risk of armed confrontation.

The embassy also said it could not rule out Russia launching pre-emptive strikes against decision-making centers in NATO member states during the initial stage of a conflict.

At the same time, the Russian Embassy said Moscow did not intend to escalate tensions with Europe, while urging European countries to take the potential consequences of such a scenario seriously.