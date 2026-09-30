President: Strengthening Defense Capability Is Among The Priority Areas Of Azerbaijan's State Policy

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“Strengthening defense capability and ensuring national security are among the priority areas of Azerbaijan's state policy,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian 2026 – the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment.

“As a result of consistent measures, our country's defense industry, having undergone significant development, has now entered a qualitatively new stage and significantly expanded its production capabilities. Defense products manufactured by local enterprises, while occupying an important place in the supply of our Armed Forces, also stand out for their competitiveness in international markets and are met with particular interest by relevant institutions in various countries. The achievements made by Azerbaijan in the field of defense industry serve to strengthen our country's military-technical potential and deepen cooperation with friendly and partner states,” the head of state said in his address.