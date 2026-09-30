President Ilham Aliyev: Quality Of Azerbaijan's Defense Industry Products Is Highly Appreciated At The International Level

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“Today, the quality and reliability of Azerbaijan's defense industry products are highly appreciated at the international level,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian 2026 – the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment.

“The ADEX exhibition is particularly significant in presenting to the international community the strength and potential of our country's defense-industrial complex, including its innovative technologies, as well as modern products and new achievements of defense industry enterprises from our partner countries,” the head of state emphasized.