President Ilham Aliyev Visited ADEX 2026 And Securex Caspian Exhibitions

On September 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment, held at the Baku Expo Center.

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