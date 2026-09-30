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President Ilham Aliyev Visited ADEX 2026 And Securex Caspian Exhibitions

President Ilham Aliyev Visited ADEX 2026 And Securex Caspian Exhibitions


2026-09-30 05:17:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment, held at the Baku Expo Center.

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