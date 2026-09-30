SGS Expands Global Network Of CPSC-Accredited Bicycle Laboratories Across Three Continents

SGS has expanded its global network of US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)-accredited bicycle testing labs with new accreditations in Vietnam, Germany and the United States

Newly accredited labs across Asia, Europe and North America expand access to SGS bicycle testing

- Joe Chen, Global Head of Hardlines, SGSBAAR, SWITZERLAND, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, has strengthened its support for bicycle and e-mobility manufacturers through the expansion of its global network of US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)-accredited bicycle testing laboratories.With new accreditations in Vietnam, Germany and the United States, manufacturers can now access testing and compliance services closer to where products are designed, manufactured and sold, helping improve efficiency and accelerate market access.The expansion reflects the growing need for flexible compliance solutions as supply chains become more geographically diverse and regulatory requirements continue to evolve.The newly accredited laboratories in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Waltrop, Germany; and Bentonville, Arkansas, USA, join existing CPSC-accredited facilities in Taiwan and China. Together, the five laboratories provide bicycle testing capabilities across Asia, Europe and North America.The expansion also comes as the CPSC advances electronic filing (e-Filing) requirements for certificates of compliance associated with regulated consumer products, increasing the importance of accredited laboratory data.Joe Chen, Global Head of Hardlines, SGS, said: "The bicycle industry continues to evolve as supply chains diversify and regulatory expectations increase. Manufacturers need trusted partners that can deliver accredited testing services wherever they operate. By expanding our network of CPSC-accredited bicycle laboratories, we are helping customers access reliable compliance solutions closer to their operations while maintaining consistent quality standards and technical expertise across regions."With five strategically located laboratories, SGS is helping manufacturers navigate evolving requirements and bring bicycle and e-mobility products to market with confidence.Stakeholders can learn more about SGS's comprehensive portfolio of specialist services for bikes on SGS.

Ruth Roy

Sugarloaf Marketing

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SGS expands global network of CPSC-accredited bicycle laboratories across three continents News Provided By Sugarloaf Marketing September 30, 2026, 09:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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