Over 90 Pc SIR Hearings Completed In Meghalaya Blos To Visit Homes For Documents

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Sep 30 (IANS) More than 90 per cent of hearings under Meghalaya's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have been completed, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) set to visit voters' homes to collect documents in cases involving mapping discrepancies and gaps in electoral records, officials said on Wednesday.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Dr B.D.R. Tiwari, reviewed the progress of SIR 2026 during a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners, District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and other election officials on September 29.

The CEO's office said Meghalaya has 21,69,243 electors on the Draft Electoral Roll. Of the 6,51,735 notices generated during the revision process, 6,51,066 have been delivered, while 619 are yet to be served.

As many as 5,90,784 hearings have been completed, accounting for 90.65 per cent of the notices generated.

Following scrutiny under the prescribed procedure, 910 electors have been found ineligible for inclusion in the Final Electoral Roll, while 19,07,182 electors have been retained for final publication.

Election authorities have also digitised 23,259 applications, including 12,624 Form 6 applications for new enrolment, 1,616 Form 7 applications relating to objections or deletions, and 9,019 Form 8 applications concerning shifting and corrections.

The next phase will focus on 2,22,786 'No Mapping' cases and 4,28,949 'Mapping Discrepancy' cases identified across the state.

Under the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) directives, BLOs will visit the homes of voters falling under these categories to collect and upload the required documents through ECINET.

Such electors will generally not have to visit ERO or AERO offices. Hearings will be conducted only in exceptional cases as determined by the ERO and will preferably be held online.

An elector can also authorise an adult family member to appear on their behalf.

Officials have been directed to establish dedicated help desks and special camps for senior citizens, Persons with Disabilities, labourers, homeless people and other vulnerable groups.

The CEO's office clarified that receiving a notice or being categorised under 'No Mapping' or 'Mapping Discrepancy' does not automatically result in deletion of a voter's name.

With the claims and objections period ending on September 18, the revision process has entered its final statutory stages.

The CEO's office urged eligible citizens to verify their names when the Final Electoral Roll is published and reiterated that no eligible elector should be left behind.