BJP Stages Protest In Srinagar, Says NC Pushing Anti-National Agenda In J&K

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 30 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday staged a protest in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar against the National Conference government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alleging that the ruling party was trying to carry forward an 'anti-national' agenda in the Legislative Assembly.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur led the party protest in Srinagar, during which the protesters burnt an effigy of CM Abdullah.

Talking to reporters, Thakur said the ruling NC was trying to divert attention from public issues by sometimes talking about autonomy and the pre-1953 position. Talking of these things was an act of treason against the country, he added.

He said the ruling party was trying to carry forward Pakistan's agenda by bringing in a resolution that spoke about Article 370, 35A, autonomy and self-rule.

“No power on earth can bring autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. When Omar Abdullah was a minister in the Atal Bihari government, the autonomy resolution was thrown into the dustbin, and the same should be done to the present resolution,” Thakur said.

He alleged that the NC government had failed to fulfil all its electoral promises.“Be it daily wagers, NHM workers and everything else they promised the people, they have failed.

“It is not only that Omar Abdullah has not fulfilled any of his promises so far, but the fact is that he has no intention to fulfil these promises in the future as well. The government has failed in J&K. It should be dismissed, and Lt Governor's rule should be imposed here,” he said.

He even said an FIR should be registered against the NC for trying to "promote the ISI agenda in J&K", and this cannot be tolerated at any cost.

The BJP has been strongly protesting against the recent resolution passed by the J&K Assembly in which the statehood restoration issue has been linked to previous resolutions seeking autonomy and restoration of special status.