Big 5 Global Returns To Dubai For Its 47Th Edition, Addressing Supply Chain Resilience, Technology Advancement, Sustainability And A Future-Ready Workforce

Running from 23 – 26 November at Dubai World Trade Centre, the event is supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Economy & Tourism, Dubai Civil Defense and Dubai Municipality Sessions across the Leadership Summits will explore strategic priorities across policy, investment, technology, delivery and liveability Over 20 country pavilions, including Austria, Italy, Germany, Greece, Morocco, UK, Türkiye, Spain and others, reinforce the event's strength across construction and urban development

Big 5 Global, the most influential industry event for construction and urban development in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 23 – 26 November 2026, supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the UAE Ministry of Economy & Tourism, Dubai Civil Defense and Dubai Municipality. Marking its 47th edition, the event comes at a time when the region's active project pipeline is driving demand for efficient project delivery, technology adoption, sustainable development and future-ready capabilities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This year, the event spotlights four key priorities: Supply Chain Resilience, Technology Advancement, Sustainable Transformation and Future-Ready Workforce. These priorities reflect the region's evolving built environment needs. Government-led economic transformation programmes, including We the UAE 2031, Saudi Vision 2030, New Kuwait 2035 and Oman Vision 2040, alongside urbanization and infrastructure development across MEASA, are driving long-term investment and creating sustained demand for products, technologies and expertise across the construction value chain, including building materials, HVACR, construction tools, MEP, interiors and finishes.

“The scale of development planned across the MEASA region creates significant opportunity for the industry, but the nature of that opportunity is evolving,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events.“Projects are becoming increasingly connected across disciplines, spanning technology and building systems, supply chains, sustainability and workforce capabilities. Big 5 Global brings these perspectives together, giving the industry access to the products, partners and insights influencing how projects are delivered, while creating space for senior leaders to address the wider priorities influencing the built environment.”

Big 5 Global brings together products, technologies and expertise spanning the full project lifecycle, from building materials, interiors and finishes to MEP, construction tools and equipment, digital construction, geospatial technologies and facilities management. The exhibition connects these core areas with seven specialized events, including Heavy, Totally Concrete, Marble & Stone World, Urban Design & Landscape, HVACR World, GeoWorld and Future FM, bringing further focus to equipment and concrete production, stone, urban development and landscaping, building systems, geospatial technologies and facilities management.

The event provides a single meeting point for these interconnected sectors, giving developers, contractors, consultants, architects, engineers, procurement professionals and other decision-makers access to suppliers and solutions across the project lifecycle. This distinction is reflected in the participation of companies, including Anchor Allied, Soudal, Eternal Home, Zamil Steel, Framecad, Mahy Khoory, Dutco Tenant, Astral, SKM, Honeywell, Rheem, Premier Construction, RIB Software, Nemetschek, DJI, Liebherr, Bauer, Doosan, SANY and DeWALT.

The 2026 edition will also welcome first-time participants including Doosan Engines, a construction equipment engine provider; Einhell, a power tools specialist; and Reynaers, an aluminium systems provider.

Building on the international reach of the event, Big 5 Global will welcome exhibitors from more than 60 countries, with over 20 country pavilions bringing together companies from across the construction and urban development ecosystem. Participating pavilions include Austria, Italy, Germany, Oman, Greece, China, Morocco, UK, Türkiye, Spain, Russia, Egypt, Portugal and South Korea, among others.

Italy will have a particularly strong presence, with more than 100 Italian companies participating through the Italian Trade Agency, which will also contribute to the event's Leadership Summits. Commenting on their participation, Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner to the UAE, Italian Trade Agency (ITA), said:” Italy sees the Middle East as a region of significant opportunity for its construction and built environment companies, particularly at a time when markets are undergoing rapid transformation and investment decisions are accelerating. Through our participation at Big 5 Global, with more than 110 Italian companies represented across the event, we are reinforcing our commitment to supporting the region's development while creating opportunities for Italian businesses to engage with key decision-makers and project stakeholders. Our involvement also extends to the event's leadership summits, reflecting our commitment to contributing to the wider industry dialogue and sharing Italian expertise across construction, infrastructure and urban development.”

At Big 5 Global, while the exhibition connects buyers with the right products and solutions, the three Leadership Summits unite leaders, innovators and city-makers to turn built environment challenges into scalable outcomes. Sessions across Big 5 Global Leaders' Summit, LiveableCitiesX Summit and Big 5 FutureTech Summit examine the strategic priorities facing construction and urban development through executive-level discussions around policy, investment, technology, delivery and livability.

Complementing the high-level summits, Big 5 Talks, will bring together a broad programme of content streams spanning AI, concrete, architecture, geotechnical, HVACR, facility management, project management, sustainability, geospatial technologies, building information modelling and more. The programme will also feature Startup City Talks and pitch competition, alongside Let's Talk Fire by ESL, buildingSMART Talks and ASHRAE Trainings.

New for 2026, Big 5 Talks will introduce Building Codes & Regulations Talks that will address the regulatory frameworks driving construction and development.

“In 2025, 77% of attendees identified as decision-makers and attendee spend accounted for $3.34 billion, translating industry priorities into commercial opportunity,” said Heijmans.“As we gear up for this year's edition, we look forward to gathering stakeholders to drive new business, collaborate and exchange knowledge that can accelerate the industry.”

Big 5 Global is proud to collaborate with an esteemed network of partners and sponsors: Main supporting partner, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure; Supporting partners, Dubai Civil Defence, Ministry of Economy & Tourism, Dubai Municipality, The Department of Municipalities and Transport, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Riyadh Region Municipality; Headline partner, Italian Trade Agency; Strategic partner, TALCO | Saudi Made; HVACR World strategic partner, Midea; Construction delivery partner, Trojan Construction Holding; Integrated freezone sponsor, KEZAD Group; Global industrial sponsor, National Industries Park; Construction mobility sponsor, United Motors & Heavy Equipment; Sustainable development sponsor, Dubai Investments Park; HVACR World Premium systems sponsor, Toshiba; Gold sponsor, MIE Groups; and Bronze sponsors, DeWalt, The Nemetschek Group and Stanley.

Registration for Big 5 Global is now open. The event takes place from 23 – 26 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. For more information and to register, visit