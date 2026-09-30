Thousands Displaced By Floodwaters In Southeast Ghana

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ACCRA, Sept 30 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Thousands of residents in the Hohoe Municipality of Ghana's Volta Region in the southeast of the country have been displaced after the River Dayi burst its banks, affecting more than 400 houses, according to local media on Monday, reported Xinhua.

Rainfall in parts of neighbouring Togo is contributing to rising floodwaters in the municipality, despite a break in rainfall in the area, said Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe.

Several communities along the river have been hit by flooding, with the Zongo community reportedly underwater, leaving residents displaced as floodwaters spread through homes and surrounding areas.

“The major cause is the torrential rain in Togo. It has been raining in Hohoe for months now, but not to this magnitude. It has rained continuously, so the water from Togo that joined the Hohoe rains caused the river to overflow, resulting in what we are seeing,” Tsekpo told local media.

Some of those affected are reported to have been temporarily accommodated in nearby classrooms while authorities work to find more suitable shelter.

“The flooding has displaced more than 3,000 residents, and more than 700 affected people are now sheltering in classrooms,” the MP said.

He added that the situation remained unstable, as water levels continued to rise despite the heavy rainfall having ended.

He called for sustained emergency support as authorities work to provide shelter and protect residents in the affected communities.

--NNN-XINHUA