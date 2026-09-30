Antilia Bomb Scare: Bombay HC Temporarily Stays Bail For Sachin Waze

Bombay HC Stays Waze's Bail in Antilia Case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday temporarily stayed the bail order granted to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze by a sessions court in the Antilia bomb scare case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had approached the High Court challenging the sessions court's order granting bail to Waze. The High Court has put a temporary stay on the bail order, and the matter will be heard next on October 7.

Sachin Waze is an accused in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare case and the murder case of businessman Mansukh Hiran. He is alleged to have been involved in the placement of an explosive-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on February 25, 2021.

The NIA had arrested Waze in March 2021 during the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a vehicle parked near Ambani's residence. Earlier, a sessions court had granted bail to Waze, following which the NIA moved the Bombay High Court challenging the order.

Political Row Over Allegations

Meanwhile, in a related political development, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh alleged that the accusations made against him by Waze and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in the past were made at the instruction of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The allegations made against me yesterday by Sachin Waze were also levelled by him and Param Bir Singh three years ago, at the behest of Devendra Fadnavis," Deshmukh told ANI.

Deshmukh said that when similar allegations were made against him earlier, he had sought an investigation into the matter. He added that an inquiry was conducted by Justice Chandiwal, whose report cleared him of wrongdoing.

The NIA is investigating the Antilia bomb scare case, in which an explosives-laden SUV was found near Mukesh Ambani's residence in February 2021. (ANI)

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