IND Vs WI, 2Nd ODI: Shubman Gill Wins Toss, Opts To Field First

India Opts to Field; Auqib Nabi to Debut

Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field first in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series against West Indies at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium on Wednesday.

With a win courtesy of a four-fer from Kuldeep Yadav and a stunning 139* in 88 balls by Virat Kohli in a 299-run chase at Thiruvananthapuram, India is already 1-0 up in the series.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill said at the toss that Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Auqib Nabi will make his debut, replacing all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. "We are going to bowl first. A bit more grass, and it looks a bit more patchy. The way we came back in the last match was very good. It is more humid here, so it is more of a challenge for our bowlers. Everyone looked well, even Rohit. We have got one change: Nabi makes his debut in place of Nitish."

WI skipper Shai Hope said, "We would have fielded as well. Toss is 50-50, but another chance for us to do well. There are areas we need to improve. Looks pretty good, the surface."

Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes.

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