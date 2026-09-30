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Some things Refuse to Stay Buried. Obsess Premieres October 30th on Netflix
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) He came home to bury one loss but found himself reliving another. On October 30th, Netflix’s new psychological horror series, Obsess takes audiences back to 1970s Kuwait, where an unsettling homecoming begins to unravel into something far more sinister.
Talal returns home after the loss of his father, but as disturbing visions, fractured memories and unsettling encounters begin to distort his reality, his homecoming takes a darker turn. The familiar begins to feel strange, the line between memory and reality begins to blur, and somewhere between it all is a name that keeps resurfacing: Hessa.
The deeper Talal searches for answers, the more consumed he becomes by guilt, desire and a deep darkness that tightens its grip on him. Will Talal fall victim to his past or finally be set free?
Obsess is directed by Said El Marouk, produced and story by Shasha, written by Eyad Saleh and stars Haya Abdel Salam, Yaqoub Alfarhan, and Layla Abdullah.
The past is not forgotten. October 30. Only on Netflix.
About Netflix:
Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services offering TV series, films, games and live programming across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.
Talal returns home after the loss of his father, but as disturbing visions, fractured memories and unsettling encounters begin to distort his reality, his homecoming takes a darker turn. The familiar begins to feel strange, the line between memory and reality begins to blur, and somewhere between it all is a name that keeps resurfacing: Hessa.
The deeper Talal searches for answers, the more consumed he becomes by guilt, desire and a deep darkness that tightens its grip on him. Will Talal fall victim to his past or finally be set free?
Obsess is directed by Said El Marouk, produced and story by Shasha, written by Eyad Saleh and stars Haya Abdel Salam, Yaqoub Alfarhan, and Layla Abdullah.
The past is not forgotten. October 30. Only on Netflix.
About Netflix:
Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services offering TV series, films, games and live programming across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.
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