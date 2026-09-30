Canadian PM Welcomes Major LNG Expansion To Double Production For Asia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

OTTAWA, Sept 30 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed a major private sector investment on Tuesday as LNG Canada approved its Phase 2 expansion project, which will elevate the facility to the second largest of its kind in the world and strengthen Canada's trade ties with Asia, reported Xinhua.

According to a news release issued by the prime minister's office, LNG Canada's decision builds directly on the success of its Phase 1 project, which began exporting low-carbon LNG in June 2025, the first time LNG was ever exported from Canada directly to customers. LNG Canada Phase 2 will double the terminal's capacity to 28 million tonnes annually.

"The historic investments in LNG Canada are proof that Canada is building big and bold again. This facility... will export some of the lowest-emitting LNG to new markets in Asia," Carney was cited in the release as saying. "We are building our strength at home, securing new trade partners abroad, and catalysing unprecedented levels of new investment in our major projects. That is what an energy superpower looks like when it decides to act like one."

LNG Canada is a joint venture company composed of Shell Canada, PETRONAS, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and KOGAS.

In September 2025, Canada's government referred LNG Canada Phase 2 to the Major Projects Office (MPO). Since then, the project has received dedicated support from the MPO to quickly and efficiently move toward an investment decision and the start of construction, including through partnerships with British Columbia and industry partners, said the release.

TC Energy also announced its final investment decision on the Coastal GasLink (CGL) Phase 2 pipeline project which will double the pipeline's existing capacity along its 670-kilometer route, connecting gas fields in Dawson Creek to the Kitimat facility where the LNG Canada terminal is based. Construction on CGL Phase 2 is scheduled to begin next year, said the release.

--NNN-XINHUA