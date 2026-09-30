Saudi Arabia Launches Integrated Electronic Package For Foreign Pilgrims

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MAKKAH, 30 Sept (NNN-SPA) -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the launch of a comprehensive package for foreign pilgrims for the 1448 AH Haj season, combining all essential services from arrival to departure through a single electronic contract on the "electronic path" platform.

The package includes four main services: holy sites services, hospitality facilities in Makkah and Madinah, transportation, and catering, with optional enrichment services available, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This enables foreign Haj affairs offices and agencies to design programmes suited to different pilgrim groups within a clear and flexible contractual framework.

The ministry confirmed that the launch comes as part of its early preparations for the 1448 AH Haj season, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Programme.

--NNN-SPA