Series Of Attacks, Bomb Blast In Pattani, No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng Khoon Hock

PATTANI, Sept 30 (NNN) -- A series of attacks involving a bomb blast, arson and acts of sabotage occurred at several locations in Pattani early today, with no casualties reported.

Nong Chik District Police Chief Col Adul Ngoh said the explosion occurred at the Sri Samai Super Store in Nong Chik district at 12.10 am.

He said preliminary investigations found that about six to seven masked and armed suspects, travelling on four motorcycles, stopped a truck driver and a security guard before proceeding to place a homemade bomb weighing about 10 kilogrammes at the entrance of the premises.

“The bomb was detonated, and the suspects then set the truck on fire,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Adul said that before fleeing, the group also damaged closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and burned tyres, before scattering nails on the Pattani-Hat Yai road, believed to be an attempt to make it difficult for authorities to track them.

He said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was still conducting checks at the scene to collect evidence, while police continued efforts to track down the suspects in the surrounding area.

So far, no armed group has claimed responsibility for the incident, while the extent of the losses is still being investigated, he said.

The latest incident followed a series of arson attacks targeting government buildings, convenience stores, business premises, vehicles and utility poles in Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala on Aug 22.

The coordinated attacks left at least three people injured in Narathiwat, while more than 50 incidents were reported across the three provinces over the weekend.

The authorities had imposed curfews in Narathiwat, including one from 10.15 pm on Aug 22 to 6 am on Aug 23, following the attacks.

--NNN