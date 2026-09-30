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Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha Now California State Holidays
(MENAFN) California has formally recognized the two major Islamic holidays, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Assembly Bill 2017, which Newsom signed Sunday, places both observances on the state's official holiday calendar.
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting. Eid al-Adha is celebrated during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Under the measure, public schools and community colleges may close on the two holidays through existing local procedures. Eligible state employees may also receive holiday credit.
"The designation of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as state holidays is a civil calendar determination that acknowledges their cultural significance to California communities," according to the law.
Assembly Bill 2017, which Newsom signed Sunday, places both observances on the state's official holiday calendar.
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting. Eid al-Adha is celebrated during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Under the measure, public schools and community colleges may close on the two holidays through existing local procedures. Eligible state employees may also receive holiday credit.
"The designation of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as state holidays is a civil calendar determination that acknowledges their cultural significance to California communities," according to the law.
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