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US Sanctions Iran-Linked Military Procurement Networks
(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department announced sanctions Tuesday against 10 individuals and entities across several jurisdictions over what it described as efforts to obtain weapons and weapons components for Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).
"Treasury will not tolerate any support to the regime and will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran's enablers," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
The department said MODAFL oversees weapons research, manufacturing and procurement for Iran’s armed forces, as well as organizations involved in developing the country’s ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle programs.
One of those targeted is Seyyed Asghar Alizadeh Tabatabai, whom the Treasury described as a MODAFL representative based in Beijing who "coordinates the procurement of finished weapons systems and dual-use components in China on Iran's behalf."
"Treasury will not tolerate any support to the regime and will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran's enablers," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
The department said MODAFL oversees weapons research, manufacturing and procurement for Iran’s armed forces, as well as organizations involved in developing the country’s ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle programs.
One of those targeted is Seyyed Asghar Alizadeh Tabatabai, whom the Treasury described as a MODAFL representative based in Beijing who "coordinates the procurement of finished weapons systems and dual-use components in China on Iran's behalf."
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