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Trump Eyes 10-Member AI Panel, Rebrands Tech as "Super Intelligence"
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday his administration is weighing a roughly 10-person committee to oversee artificial intelligence, announcing the plan just before signing an executive order that renames AI as "super intelligence," or SI.
Trump spoke outside the White House following a luncheon with top technology executives, and suggested some of the attendees could sit on the proposed panel.
"We’re also thinking about forming a committee of sorts, where we put maybe 10 people on that committee," Trump said, adding that it could "watch over the whole enterprise."
The president praised the industry's conduct, saying it was already demonstrating "tremendous self-policing" and arguing that tech firms grasped the need to stop misuse of the technology.
Executives at the luncheon signed a pledge that Trump characterized as "morally binding," likening it to a "Constitution."
He predicted the technology would drive major breakthroughs in medicine and crack problems once considered unsolvable, while insisting that US law enforcement and intelligence agencies would go after bad actors.
Trump also brushed aside Democratic worries over AI, calling them a "hoax."
The administration is formally changing the terminology from artificial intelligence to "Super Intelligence," or SI, he said, adding: "Whoever wins SI is going to win."
Trump described the gathering as a meeting of some of the world's foremost technology figures and called it "very special."
Trump spoke outside the White House following a luncheon with top technology executives, and suggested some of the attendees could sit on the proposed panel.
"We’re also thinking about forming a committee of sorts, where we put maybe 10 people on that committee," Trump said, adding that it could "watch over the whole enterprise."
The president praised the industry's conduct, saying it was already demonstrating "tremendous self-policing" and arguing that tech firms grasped the need to stop misuse of the technology.
Executives at the luncheon signed a pledge that Trump characterized as "morally binding," likening it to a "Constitution."
He predicted the technology would drive major breakthroughs in medicine and crack problems once considered unsolvable, while insisting that US law enforcement and intelligence agencies would go after bad actors.
Trump also brushed aside Democratic worries over AI, calling them a "hoax."
The administration is formally changing the terminology from artificial intelligence to "Super Intelligence," or SI, he said, adding: "Whoever wins SI is going to win."
Trump described the gathering as a meeting of some of the world's foremost technology figures and called it "very special."
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