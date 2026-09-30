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Trump Claims Record Oil Haul From Hormuz as Iran "Doing Very Poorly"
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump asserted Tuesday that the United States had pulled more oil out of the Strait of Hormuz in recent days than "at any point in history," a claim made as the war with Iran grinds on.
"You know, we took more oil out of the Hormuz Strait over the last couple of days than at any point in history," Trump told reporters at the White House.
Pressed on whether Iran was close to conceding, the president said Tehran was "doing very poorly" and predicted it would eventually yield.
"I don't know if they're going to give up yet, but they'll give up," he said. "But they're doing very poorly."
Trump reiterated that the US campaign aims to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
The US and Israel opened the war on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic artery for global energy supplies.
Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have continued since a June memorandum that sought a final peace agreement covering navigation through the waterway and Iran's nuclear program.
"You know, we took more oil out of the Hormuz Strait over the last couple of days than at any point in history," Trump told reporters at the White House.
Pressed on whether Iran was close to conceding, the president said Tehran was "doing very poorly" and predicted it would eventually yield.
"I don't know if they're going to give up yet, but they'll give up," he said. "But they're doing very poorly."
Trump reiterated that the US campaign aims to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
The US and Israel opened the war on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic artery for global energy supplies.
Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have continued since a June memorandum that sought a final peace agreement covering navigation through the waterway and Iran's nuclear program.
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