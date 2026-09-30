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AI Draws Widespread Attention in UN General Assembly Speeches
(MENAFN) More than 60% of world leaders referred to artificial intelligence in their high-level speeches during the 81st UN General Assembly, an official said Tuesday.
"According to our preliminary numbers, more than 60% of speakers mentioned artificial intelligence in their speeches," Melissa Summer, spokesperson for the president of the General Assembly, told reporters.
An analysis of speeches delivered during the general debate found references to AI from 122 countries, highlighting growing international attention to the rapid development of the technology, safeguards for containing potential risks and autonomous systems.
Summer also said nearly three-quarters of participants addressed climate-related challenges in their speeches, while women accounted for around 14% of speakers at the rostrum.
Although that figure represented a modest increase from 12% in 2025, she said progress in women's representation remains "not nearly fast enough."
"According to our preliminary numbers, more than 60% of speakers mentioned artificial intelligence in their speeches," Melissa Summer, spokesperson for the president of the General Assembly, told reporters.
An analysis of speeches delivered during the general debate found references to AI from 122 countries, highlighting growing international attention to the rapid development of the technology, safeguards for containing potential risks and autonomous systems.
Summer also said nearly three-quarters of participants addressed climate-related challenges in their speeches, while women accounted for around 14% of speakers at the rostrum.
Although that figure represented a modest increase from 12% in 2025, she said progress in women's representation remains "not nearly fast enough."
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