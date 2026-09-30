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Projectile Hits Ship in Hormuz, Fire Erupts as US-Iran Tensions Soar
(MENAFN) A vessel caught fire after being struck by an unidentified projectile as it transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday evening, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said Tuesday.
"The fire has since been extinguished and the vessel is underway. Crew is safe," UKMTO said in a statement.
The agency reported no environmental impact and gave no damage assessment. It withheld details on the ship's destination, cargo, ownership and flag.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes as Iran and the US remain at odds over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy and commodity supplies.
On Sunday, Iran's armed forces said they had intercepted 19 vessels over two days for allegedly attempting to cross the strait outside a shipping route designated by Tehran.
Control and management of the waterway has been a central sticking point in negotiations between Tehran and Washington, with each side holding differing positions.
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran in February. Iran responded with attacks on Israel and US targets across the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.
The two sides later signed a memorandum of understanding in June on freedom of navigation in the strait, but implementation has stalled over disagreements on security in the waterway, and tensions between them continue to escalate.
"The fire has since been extinguished and the vessel is underway. Crew is safe," UKMTO said in a statement.
The agency reported no environmental impact and gave no damage assessment. It withheld details on the ship's destination, cargo, ownership and flag.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes as Iran and the US remain at odds over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy and commodity supplies.
On Sunday, Iran's armed forces said they had intercepted 19 vessels over two days for allegedly attempting to cross the strait outside a shipping route designated by Tehran.
Control and management of the waterway has been a central sticking point in negotiations between Tehran and Washington, with each side holding differing positions.
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran in February. Iran responded with attacks on Israel and US targets across the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.
The two sides later signed a memorandum of understanding in June on freedom of navigation in the strait, but implementation has stalled over disagreements on security in the waterway, and tensions between them continue to escalate.
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