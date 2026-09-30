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EU's Kallas Meets Syrian Minister in Damascus After NY Talks
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas sat down with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Damascus on Tuesday, in a high-level meeting that underscores the rapid thaw between Brussels and the Syrian capital.
The talks took place at Tishreen Palace, according to a broadcaster. The broadcaster gave no immediate details on what was discussed.
The visit comes only days after Kallas and al-Shaibani met in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. That meeting was one of several the Syrian foreign minister held there with international officials.
The European Union has recently strengthened its diplomatic footprint in Syria, dispatching an ambassador to Damascus after a 14-year absence.
Ties have improved markedly since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, marked by deeper political engagement and the EU's lifting of economic sanctions on Syria in May 2025.
The talks took place at Tishreen Palace, according to a broadcaster. The broadcaster gave no immediate details on what was discussed.
The visit comes only days after Kallas and al-Shaibani met in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. That meeting was one of several the Syrian foreign minister held there with international officials.
The European Union has recently strengthened its diplomatic footprint in Syria, dispatching an ambassador to Damascus after a 14-year absence.
Ties have improved markedly since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, marked by deeper political engagement and the EU's lifting of economic sanctions on Syria in May 2025.
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