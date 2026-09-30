AI Marketing Pioneer Andy Parton Launches The Playbook For AI Brand Building

MENAFN - Pressat) LONDON, 30 September 2026 – Andy Parton, founder of London AI marketing consultancy Destreza, has launched The Playbook for AI Brand Building, available from today at theplaybookfor. It puts the brand-building workflow the world's biggest brand owners use into the hands of founders and lean marketing teams, with agentic AI acting as a guide throughout, doing the research and strategy work usually reserved for agency teams.

Launching a brand has never looked easier. In 2026, AI can give a founder a name, logo, website and launch plan within a week. The reality is different: building a brand has never been harder. More than 40 million new businesses and brands launch worldwide each year [1], and 76% of new launches fail [2]. But the odds are not the same for every business: at those that run a formal staged process, just 6% fail [3].

Parton, the Playbook's creator, has spent more than sixteen years building iconic brands at blue-chip businesses including Diageo and BAT, and more than six years pioneering AI in marketing. He has codified the process the biggest companies use, which until now needed huge budgets and big teams to run, and has rebuilt it for the age of AI.

“During my career I've seen countless brilliant ideas, products, companies, services and marketplaces launch, and I've been constantly frustrated to see so many of them fail for completely avoidable reasons,” said Parton.“I created the Playbook to help founders and lean teams use the knowledge I've developed working with the best brands, retailers, platforms and agencies in over sixty global markets, to build iconic brands that can survive in today's incredibly competitive landscape.”

The Playbook starts by getting to know the founder and their business, then tailors its examples, calculations and AI briefs to their venture, choosing from 1,650 possible configurations. Four foundation modules cover the key principles of marketing, modernised for the age of AI, and lead into the ten stages: Evidence, Insight, Strategy, Brand, Identity, Connections, Design System, Launch, Retention and Performance Cycle. Every stage combines teaching and practical work with briefs for the founder's own AI assistant, such as Claude or ChatGPT, to research, build models, create content and generate insights. Onboarding shows founders how to get the best from their AI, and the briefs instruct it to source, date and label every claim by how far it can be trusted, so they can check the work coming back. Along the way they build their Launch Book: every consequential decision, the evidence behind it, the assets it produced and everything they need to launch.

Parton has launched and built brands from global icons to challengers across FMCG, drinks and consumer electronics. He has worked extensively with retailers such as Walmart, Costco and Tesco; marketplaces such as Amazon, Deliveroo and Grab; platforms such as Google, Meta and TikTok; and agencies and consultancies such as WPP, Omnicom and Accenture. He has furthered his education through executive programmes at MIT, Oxford and Cambridge. His specialism in how marketing evolves with AI began in 2019 at Diageo, where he led the launch of What's Your Whisky, an AI-powered whisky selector that arrived three years before the launch of ChatGPT and has reached more than a million consumers. Since then he has successfully rolled out AI tools, processes and workflows at scale across the full marketing mix, from product development and premiumisation to content strategy and retail ranging.

All of that experience is distilled into the Playbook, built to level the playing field for founders and give them a far greater chance of success against their big-brand competitors. It does this in three ways. First, education: it teaches the marketing principles the biggest brands are built on. Second, technology: it puts AI and modern tools to work at a best-in-class standard. Third, lower risk: across all ten stages, issues and challenges are identified as early as possible and solved, saving founders time and money.

A workflow like this can cost a big business six or seven figures to run, and senior brand marketing consultants can charge up to £2,500 a day [4]. The Playbook is available now for less than the cost of one of those days [5]. A free trial, no card needed, unlocks the introduction, the personalised setup and all of Stage 01 at theplaybookfor, so founders can try the workflow on their own venture before they buy.

About Destreza

Destreza is an AI-native marketing consultancy in London, founded in 2026 by Andy Parton. It shows consumer businesses where AI will change their marketing, runs campaigns on a matrix network of specialist AI agents built in-house and transforms marketing functions with AI at the core. It also created The Playbook for AI Brand Building. destreza

Notes to editors

[1] Destreza calculation from 2025 business registrations in 19 economies: formation activity, not trading brands, and a separate population from note 2.

[2] Marketing Week (2014); Journal of Product & Brand Management (2024, 2026); NielsenIQ (2026).

[3] Stage-Gate International, Winning at New Products (2017), SGI-IFMA study (2014): the top quarter of businesses, which run a formal staged process.

[4] Destreza estimates, from senior consultants' day rates and the indicative fees each Playbook stage states.

[5] A 14-day money-back guarantee applies. Buyers need their own AI assistant subscription. The launch follows a successful beta testing phase.

Current pricing and full sources: theplaybookfor

Media contact

Andy Parton

Founder, Destreza, and creator of The Playbook for AI Brand Building

[email protected]

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