Uzbekistan, S&P Global Ratings Review Fiscal Policy, Growth Outlook

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and S&P Global Ratings discussed the country's economic outlook, ongoing reforms and fiscal policy priorities during a meeting between S&P Global Ratings representatives and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov on Sept. 29 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Uzbekistan.

The sides reviewed current economic trends in Uzbekistan, measures to sustain economic growth, meet targeted GDP growth rates and strengthen the country's long-term economic prospects, according to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Particular attention was given to efforts to reduce inflation and maintain it at a sustainably low level.

The meeting also focused on reforms aimed at strengthening fiscal management and further developing Uzbekistan's fiscal strategy. The sides discussed public finance management, fiscal sustainability and improving the efficiency of public resource allocation and use.

Moreover, the parties reviewed the transformation of state-owned enterprises and banks, including measures to improve their operational efficiency and advance privatization processes.

“The discussions focused on strengthening sustainable economic growth, fiscal sustainability and the role of the private sector in Uzbekistan's economic development,” the ministry said, summarizing the meeting.

Additionally, the sides discussed measures to expand the role of the private sector in the economy and create conditions for greater private-sector activity.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation and continue exchanging views on economic reforms, fiscal policy, privatization and private-sector development.