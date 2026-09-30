Azerbaijan And Mongolia To Establish Direct Air Service

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Air service between Azerbaijan and Mongolia will be established, according to a Trend correspondent.

This issue was discussed today at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia on Air Services” was signed on May 6, 2026, in Leipzig.

The agreement establishes the legal framework for establishing international air services between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Mongolia, organizing the transport of passengers, baggage, cargo, and mail on agreed-upon routes, and regulates the activities of airlines designated by the parties.

Under the Agreement, each party grants the other party the right to fly over its territory without landing, to make stops in that territory for noncommercial purposes, and to provide transportation on the routes specified in the annex. Each party may designate one or more airlines to operate the agreed-upon services, and may amend or revoke such designations.

Designated airlines are provided with fair and equal opportunities to perform the agreed-upon services. The agreement provides for the setting of tariffs at a reasonable level, as well as the prior submission of transportation programs for approval.

The agreement provides for exemption from customs duties and taxes for aircraft used in international air services, their standard equipment, fuel and lubricants, supplies, and certain other specified goods. In addition, the agreement provides for the transfer, in freely convertible currency, of the revenues of designated airlines earned in the territory of the state where the sale takes place, net of expenses.

The parties reaffirm their international obligations to prevent acts of unlawful interference with civil aviation and provide mutual assistance in the event of such threats. The agreement also regulates the mutual recognition of certificates and licenses, consultations on safety matters, and ramp inspections of aircraft.

According to the annex of the Agreement, the following points have been designated for airlines designated by the Azerbaijani side in the Republic of Azerbaijan: Baku, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Lankaran, Gabala, and Zagatala; and in Mongolia: Ulaanbaatar, Khovd, and Choybalsan. Intermediate and additional points will be determined at a later date.

Designated airlines are permitted to enter into seat-blocking agreements or code-sharing agreements.

Disputes concerning the interpretation or application of this Agreement are settled primarily through negotiations. If a settlement cannot be reached through negotiations, the parties may agree to refer the dispute to an appropriate person or body; if no such agreement is reached, the dispute will be referred to an arbitral tribunal.

The draft law on the ratification of the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia on Air Services” was put to a vote following discussion and adopted on first reading.