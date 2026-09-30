Synthetic Rope Market Forecasts Growth From $2.97B (2026) To $3.85B By 2031, Profiling Cortland International, Wireco Worldgroup & Teufelberger

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Synthetic Rope Market by Material Type, Construction Type, Strength Rating, End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic rope market is estimated at USD 2.97 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 3.85 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for lightweight, high-strength, corrosion-resistant rope solutions across marine and fishing, oil and gas, construction, cranes, mining, transportation, sports, and leisure applications.

Increasing offshore energy investment, maritime activity, infrastructure development, and adoption of advanced synthetic fibers are creating opportunities for manufacturers. Synthetic ropes are also gaining preference in heavy-duty operations because of their tensile strength, abrasion resistance, lower weight, and ability to improve handling, operational efficiency, and worker safety.

Polyester Material Segment Positioned for Strong Growth

Polyester is expected to register the third-highest growth rate among materials during the forecast period. Its combination of strength, durability, abrasion resistance, ultraviolet resistance, low moisture absorption, chemical resistance, and dimensional stability supports use in marine, fishing, industrial, and offshore environments. Polyester ropes maintain performance under changing environmental conditions, while growing demand for lightweight and cost-effective solutions in the transportation and construction sectors is further accelerating adoption.

Twisted Synthetic Ropes to Record the Second-Highest CAGR

In value terms, the twisted construction segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR through 2031. Twisted ropes offer flexibility, durability, heavy-load capability, and abrasion resistance for marine, fishing, and industrial operations. Their relatively low cost and ease of handling compared with braided products also support adoption. Demand from offshore oil and gas, shipping, and aquaculture industries is increasing, while advances in synthetic fiber materials are improving product performance and service life.

High-Strength Synthetic Ropes Gain Ground in Heavy-Duty Applications

The high-strength category is projected to post the third-highest CAGR by value. Growth is driven by demand for durable, load-bearing ropes in marine, offshore, mining, and industrial applications. High-strength synthetic ropes combine superior tensile performance with low weight and resistance to abrasion and harsh operating conditions, positioning them as an alternative to steel wire ropes. Expanding offshore energy projects and maritime activities are expected to reinforce demand.

Sports and Leisure Applications Deliver New Opportunities

The sports and leisure industry is forecast to register the second-highest CAGR by value. Synthetic ropes are used in climbing, sailing, water sports, gym equipment, and playground installations because of their strength, low weight, moisture resistance, abrasion resistance, durability, and reduced maintenance requirements. Rising participation in outdoor recreation, adventure sports, and marine sports, together with investment in leisure infrastructure, is supporting segment growth.

Latin America Emerges as a High-Growth Regional Market

Latin America is expected to record the third-highest regional CAGR by value. Investments in mining, marine, oil and gas, and construction activities across countries including Brazil and Mexico are increasing demand for high-strength, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant ropes. Offshore exploration, port expansion, shipping activity, infrastructure projects, industrial modernization, economic growth, and industrialization are creating additional opportunities for advanced synthetic rope materials.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent synthetic rope market participants covered in the report include Cortland International (US), Wireco Worldgroup Inc. (US), Samson Rope Technologies (US), Southern Ropes (South Africa), English Braids Ltd. (UK), Marlow Ropes (England), Teufelberger (Austria), Bekaert (Belgium), Yale Cordage Inc. (US), Lanex A.S. (Czech Republic), Unirope Ltd. (Canada), and Novatec Braids, Ltd. (Canada).

The competitive assessment examines company market shares, business profiles, solutions and services, product offerings, growth strategies, and recent industry developments. It also evaluates upcoming startups within the synthetic rope market ecosystem, alongside product launches, research and development programs, emerging technologies, investments, untapped geographies, and market diversification strategies.

Research Coverage

The report segments the synthetic rope market by material type, including polypropylene, polyester, nylon, polyethylene, and specialty fibers. Construction types covered are braided, twisted, and plaited ropes, while strength ratings include low, medium, and high. End-use industries comprise marine and fishing, sports and leisure, oil and gas, construction, cranes, and other applications. Regional analysis covers America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The study evaluates the principal market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Key drivers include the high strength and low weight of synthetic ropes. Restraints include elevated raw material costs and the availability of alternative products, while competition from natural fiber ropes remains a market challenge. Identified opportunities include the development of multifilament ropes and the growing use of synthetic ropes in adventure sports and outdoor recreational activities.

The market development analysis identifies attractive regional opportunities, while the market diversification assessment covers services, investments, recent developments, and underserved geographic markets. Revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments are intended to help established participants and new entrants assess the competitive environment, refine market positioning, and develop go-to-market strategies.

Primary Research Validation

The findings were validated through primary interviews with global industry experts. By company type, respondents comprised 60% from Tier 1 companies, 20% from Tier 2 companies, and 20% from Tier 3 companies. By designation, the respondent mix included 33% C-level executives, 33% directors, and 34% managers.

Regional participation in the primary research consisted of 15% from North America, 25% from Europe, 30% from Asia Pacific, 20% from the Middle East and Africa, and 10% from Latin America. This validation supports the report's analysis of synthetic rope market revenues, segment growth, competitive positioning, industry developments, and strategic opportunities through 2031.



Key Attributes:

