2025 Global Advanced Materials Market Research Review AI, Electrification, Sustainability, And Lightweighting Create Strategic Growth Opportunities Through 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lightweighting, sustainability, electrification and AI-led innovation are accelerating advanced materials adoption across aerospace, energy, electronics and construction.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "2025 Advanced Materials Research Review" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced materials market is expanding as end-use industries prioritize performance, durability, efficiency, and sustainability. Aerospace, energy, electronics, construction, automotive, defense, and healthcare organizations increasingly depend on advanced materials to support next-generation product development and manufacturing. Key market drivers include lightweighting, environmental compliance, energy efficiency, electrification, digital transformation, and demand for materials capable of operating under extreme conditions.

Advances in AI, material informatics, and automation are also transforming advanced materials research and production. These technologies are helping companies accelerate material discovery, shorten development cycles, optimize processing, improve quality control, and strengthen supply chain resilience. As manufacturers seek faster commercialization and greater operational efficiency, digitally enabled research and production capabilities are becoming increasingly important competitive advantages.

The 2025 Research Review of Advanced Materials examines a diverse range of technologies and applications shaping the global market. Coverage includes ceramic coatings, nonwoven filter media, smart glass, superconductors, activated carbon, advanced ceramics, aerospace materials, carbon fiber, battery recycling, 3D printing for construction, green building materials, green steel, bio-based coatings, graphene, conductive polymers, battery coatings, and curing agents. Collectively, these segments demonstrate the central role of advanced materials in established industries and emerging high-growth markets.

Carbon fiber, advanced aerospace materials, ceramic coatings, and advanced ceramics are gaining broader adoption across aerospace, automotive, and defense applications. Their market growth is supported by demand for lightweight strength, thermal stability, durability, corrosion resistance, and reliable performance in demanding operating environments. These capabilities are essential as manufacturers pursue fuel efficiency, lower emissions, extended product life, and improved system performance.

Construction and infrastructure markets are also creating new opportunities. Smart glass, green building materials, green steel, and 3D printing for construction are supporting energy-efficient buildings, lower-carbon development, resource optimization, and greater design flexibility. Regulatory requirements and corporate sustainability goals are expected to reinforce investment in construction materials that reduce environmental impact without compromising structural performance or commercial viability.

Electrification and energy storage are further accelerating demand for graphene, conductive polymers, battery coatings, and battery recycling technologies. Growth in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, consumer electronics, and grid-scale storage is increasing the need for improved conductivity, battery safety, energy density, lifecycle performance, and material recovery. Battery recycling is particularly important to supply security and circular economy strategies as global demand for critical materials continues to rise.

This advanced materials market research review provides market professionals, investors, manufacturers, suppliers, and strategic decision-makers with focused quantitative information, industry analysis, and commercial guidance. It presents a representative sample of research developed to evaluate market size, growth potential, technology adoption, competitive conditions, and evolving end-use demand.

By connecting material innovation with major industrial and sustainability trends, the 2025 Research Review offers a clear perspective on the forces influencing the future of the advanced materials market. The findings support informed investment planning, product development, market entry, partnership evaluation, and long-term growth strategies across a rapidly changing global industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Foreword

Research Review Scope

Chapter 2 High-Performance Ceramic Coatings: Global Markets and Technologies (AVM015L)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Definition: High-Performance Ceramic Coatings

Supply Chain Analysis

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Emerging Technologies

Thermal Spraying

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Sol-Gel Process

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

Electrophoretic Deposition (EPD)

Spray Pyrolysis

Dip-Coating

Laser-Assisted Deposition

Hot Pressing and Sintering

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Market Competitiveness Market Player Positioning Analysis

Chapter 3 Nonwoven Filter Media: Global Markets (AVM043K)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Key Highlights

Introduction of Nonwoven Filter Media

Parent Market

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Market Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Nanofiber Filtration

Innovations in High-Performance Materials

Integration of the Internet of Things

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Type

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Share Analysis Strategic Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Markets and Technologies for Smart Glass (AVM065E)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Functions

Overview of the Glass Industry

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints and Challenges

Market Opportunity

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Sustainable Manufacturing - Technology and Process

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Type

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure Market Ranking Analysis

Chapter 5 Superconductors: Global Markets (AVM066H)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Market Overview

Current Market Scenario

Future Expectations

Value Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Trends

Government Investments Are Reshaping the Superconductor Landscape

Exploration of Ternary Hydrogen-Rich Superconductors

Quantum Computing

Cryogenic Superconducting Motors

Market Segment Analysis

Market Breakdown by Type

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Competitive Intelligence Analysis of Key Companies

Chapter 6 Activated Carbon: Types and Global Markets (AVM171B)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Supply Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Incorporation of Nanotechnology into Activated Carbon

Activated Carbon-based Composite Materials

Acid Washed Activated Carbon

Lignin-based Activated Carbon

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Feedstock Material

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence Top Players Ranking Analysis

Chapter 7 Ceramics Markets: A BCC Research Outlook (AVM189B)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Ceramics

Bioceramics

Electroceramics

Technical Ceramics

Polymer-Derived Ceramics

Three-Dimensional Printed Ceramics

Transparent Ceramics

Market Dynamics

Growing Adoption of Bioceramics in Dental Restoration

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Emerging Technologies

Additive Manufacturing

Nanostructured and High-Entropy Ceramics

Self-Healing Ceramics and Smart Ceramics

Next-Generation Solid-State Batteries and Energy Storage

Bioceramics Market Segmentation Analysis

Key Highlights

Market Analysis of Bioceramics by Type

Bioceramics Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis of Bioceramics by Region

Competitive Landscape Market Player Positioning

Chapter 8 Global Markets for Advanced Aerospace Materials (AVM192C)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Definition

Industry Scenario

Supply Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Restraint

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Materials and Technological Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by End User

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence Leading Companies

Chapter 9 Advanced Materials for Extreme Environments: Global Markets (AVM198C)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Definition

Factors Affecting the Choice of Advanced Materials

Importance of Advanced Materials for Extreme Environments

Market Dynamics

Takeaways

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Supply Chain Analysis

Manufacturers

Sales

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Application

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure Analysis of Companies' Market Shares

Chapter 10 Carbon Fiber: Global Markets (AVM206B)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Definition

Manufacturing Process of Carbon Fiber

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints and Challenges

Market Opportunity

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Compatibility of Carbon Fiber in 3D Printing

Bio-Based Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Process

Carbon Fiber Recycling

Market Segmentation Analysis

Key Takeaways

Market Analysis by Raw Material

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure Market Share Analysis

Chapter 11 Aerospace Ceramics: Global Markets to 2029 (AVM218B)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Aerospace Industry Trends

Emerging Technologies

Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis by Composition

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence Company Market Shares

Chapter 12 Battery Recycling: Global Markets (AVM233B)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Lithium

Cobalt

Natural Graphite

Silicon Metal

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints and Challenges

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Graphite Recycling for Material Recovery

Biomining Technology for Recycling Lithium Batteries

Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Battery Recycling Market by Process

Geographic Breakdown

Global Battery Recycling Market by Region

Competitive Intelligence Industry Structure

Chapter 13 3D Printing for Construction: Global Markets (AVM238B)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Definition

Supply Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Material and Technological Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Key Findings/Takeaways

Market Breakdown by End User

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence Market Player Positioning

Chapter 14 Green Building Materials: Global Markets (AVM293B)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Green Buildings

Value Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Emerging Technologies and Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Building Type

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure Company Ranking

Chapter 15 Global Green Steel Market (AVM253A)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Definition

Supply Chain Analysis for Green Steel

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Enhanced Recycling for Sustainable Steel Production

Role of Digitalization and Smart Manufacturing in Green Steel Production

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Processing Technique

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure Market Share Analysis

Chapter 16 Bio-based Coatings: Global Markets (AVM254A)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Definition

Supply Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Morro Coating

Bio-based Coatings from Rice Bran Wax

Sprayable Opaque Bio-based Coating Technology

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Product Type

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure Bio-based Coatings Markets: Company Share Analysis

Chapter 17 Global Graphene Market (AVM255A)



Executive Summary

Market Scope

Market Summary

Global Graphene Market

Key Takeaways

Global Market for Graphene, by Region

Global Market for Graphene, by Product Type

Global Market for Graphene, by Grade

Global Market for Graphene, by Form

Global Market for Graphene, by Production Method

Global Market for Graphene, by Application

Global Market for Graphene, by End Use

North American Graphene Market

North American Market for Graphene, by Country

European Graphene Market

European Market for Graphene, by Country

Asia-Pacific Graphene Market

Asia-Pacific Market for Graphene, by Country

South American Graphene Market

South American Market for Graphene, by Country

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Graphene Market

MEA Market for Graphene, by Country

Global Graphene Market, by Grade

Industrial-Grade Graphene

Global Market for Industrial-Grade Graphene, by Country, Through 2030 Research Grade

Chapter 18 Global Conductive Polymers Market (AVM256A)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Emerging Technologies and Developments

High-Torque Twin-Screw Compounding with Devolatilization and Melt Filtration

Wet Milling with Reactive Extrusion and Masterbatch Micro-Dispersion

Slot-Die, Gravure and High-Precision Roll-to-Roll Coating

Inkjet and Aerosol-Jet Printing with Metal-Organic Decomposition

Photonic or Flash Sintering

Automated Metered Dispensing and Automated Assembly for Adhesives and Tapes

Additive Manufacturing for Prototyping and Small-Batch Conductive Parts

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Intrinsically Conductive Polymer (ICP)

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure Company Market Share Analysis

Chapter 19 Global Battery Coating Market (AVM257A)



Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Definition

Supply Chain Analysis of Global Battery Coatings Market

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Graphene Coating Technology for Silicon Anodes in LIBs

Lithium Niobate Coating Formation through a Sol-Gel/Spin-Coatings

Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis by Battery Component

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure Battery Coatings Market: Company Share Analysis

Chapter 20 Global Curing Agents Market (AVM258A)



Executive Summary

Market Scope

Market Summary

Global Curing Agents Market

Key Takeaways

Global Market for Curing Agents, by Region

Global Market for Curing Agents, by Type

Global Market for Curing Agents, by Grade

Global Market for Curing Agents, by Form

Global Market for Curing Agents, by Application

Global Market for Curing Agents, by End Use

North American Curing Agents Market

North American Market for Curing Agents, by Country

Asia-Pacific Curing Agents Market

Asia-Pacific Market for Curing Agents, by Country

European Curing Agents Market

European Market for Curing Agents, by Country

South American Curing Agents Market

South American Market for Curing Agents, by Country

Middle East and Africa Curing Agents Market

MEA Market for Curing Agents, by Country

Global Curing Agents Market by Grade

Industrial Reagent

Chapter 21 Appendix



Methodology Analyst's Credentials

List of Tables [151]

List of Figures [63]

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