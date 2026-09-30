2025 Global Advanced Materials Market Research Review AI, Electrification, Sustainability, And Lightweighting Create Strategic Growth Opportunities Through 2030
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "2025 Advanced Materials Research Review" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced materials market is expanding as end-use industries prioritize performance, durability, efficiency, and sustainability. Aerospace, energy, electronics, construction, automotive, defense, and healthcare organizations increasingly depend on advanced materials to support next-generation product development and manufacturing. Key market drivers include lightweighting, environmental compliance, energy efficiency, electrification, digital transformation, and demand for materials capable of operating under extreme conditions.
Advances in AI, material informatics, and automation are also transforming advanced materials research and production. These technologies are helping companies accelerate material discovery, shorten development cycles, optimize processing, improve quality control, and strengthen supply chain resilience. As manufacturers seek faster commercialization and greater operational efficiency, digitally enabled research and production capabilities are becoming increasingly important competitive advantages.
The 2025 Research Review of Advanced Materials examines a diverse range of technologies and applications shaping the global market. Coverage includes ceramic coatings, nonwoven filter media, smart glass, superconductors, activated carbon, advanced ceramics, aerospace materials, carbon fiber, battery recycling, 3D printing for construction, green building materials, green steel, bio-based coatings, graphene, conductive polymers, battery coatings, and curing agents. Collectively, these segments demonstrate the central role of advanced materials in established industries and emerging high-growth markets.
Carbon fiber, advanced aerospace materials, ceramic coatings, and advanced ceramics are gaining broader adoption across aerospace, automotive, and defense applications. Their market growth is supported by demand for lightweight strength, thermal stability, durability, corrosion resistance, and reliable performance in demanding operating environments. These capabilities are essential as manufacturers pursue fuel efficiency, lower emissions, extended product life, and improved system performance.
Construction and infrastructure markets are also creating new opportunities. Smart glass, green building materials, green steel, and 3D printing for construction are supporting energy-efficient buildings, lower-carbon development, resource optimization, and greater design flexibility. Regulatory requirements and corporate sustainability goals are expected to reinforce investment in construction materials that reduce environmental impact without compromising structural performance or commercial viability.
Electrification and energy storage are further accelerating demand for graphene, conductive polymers, battery coatings, and battery recycling technologies. Growth in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, consumer electronics, and grid-scale storage is increasing the need for improved conductivity, battery safety, energy density, lifecycle performance, and material recovery. Battery recycling is particularly important to supply security and circular economy strategies as global demand for critical materials continues to rise.
This advanced materials market research review provides market professionals, investors, manufacturers, suppliers, and strategic decision-makers with focused quantitative information, industry analysis, and commercial guidance. It presents a representative sample of research developed to evaluate market size, growth potential, technology adoption, competitive conditions, and evolving end-use demand.
By connecting material innovation with major industrial and sustainability trends, the 2025 Research Review offers a clear perspective on the forces influencing the future of the advanced materials market. The findings support informed investment planning, product development, market entry, partnership evaluation, and long-term growth strategies across a rapidly changing global industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Research Review Scope
Chapter 2 High-Performance Ceramic Coatings: Global Markets and Technologies (AVM015L)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Definition: High-Performance Ceramic Coatings Supply Chain Analysis Market Drivers Market Opportunities Market Challenges Emerging Technologies Thermal Spraying Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Sol-Gel Process Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Electrophoretic Deposition (EPD) Spray Pyrolysis Dip-Coating Laser-Assisted Deposition Hot Pressing and Sintering Market Segmentation Analysis Market Analysis by Distribution Channel Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Market Competitiveness Market Player Positioning Analysis
Chapter 3 Nonwoven Filter Media: Global Markets (AVM043K)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Key Highlights Introduction of Nonwoven Filter Media Parent Market Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Opportunities Market Restraints and Challenges Emerging Technologies and Developments Nanofiber Filtration Innovations in High-Performance Materials Integration of the Internet of Things Market Segmentation Analysis Market Analysis by Type Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Competitive Intelligence Industry Structure Market Share Analysis Strategic Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Markets and Technologies for Smart Glass (AVM065E)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Functions Overview of the Glass Industry Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints and Challenges Market Opportunity Emerging Technologies and Developments Sustainable Manufacturing - Technology and Process Market Segmentation Analysis Market Analysis by Type Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Competitive Intelligence Industry Structure Market Ranking Analysis
Chapter 5 Superconductors: Global Markets (AVM066H)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Conclusion Market Overview Current Market Scenario Future Expectations Value Chain Analysis Market Dynamics Key Takeaways Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends Government Investments Are Reshaping the Superconductor Landscape Exploration of Ternary Hydrogen-Rich Superconductors Quantum Computing Cryogenic Superconducting Motors Market Segment Analysis Market Breakdown by Type Geographic Breakdown Market Breakdown by Region Competitive Intelligence Analysis of Key Companies
Chapter 6 Activated Carbon: Types and Global Markets (AVM171B)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Supply Chain Analysis Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Technologies and Developments Incorporation of Nanotechnology into Activated Carbon Activated Carbon-based Composite Materials Acid Washed Activated Carbon Lignin-based Activated Carbon Market Segmentation Analysis Market Analysis by Feedstock Material Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Competitive Intelligence Top Players Ranking Analysis
Chapter 7 Ceramics Markets: A BCC Research Outlook (AVM189B)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Ceramics Bioceramics Electroceramics Technical Ceramics Polymer-Derived Ceramics Three-Dimensional Printed Ceramics Transparent Ceramics Market Dynamics Growing Adoption of Bioceramics in Dental Restoration Market Opportunities Market Challenges Emerging Technologies Additive Manufacturing Nanostructured and High-Entropy Ceramics Self-Healing Ceramics and Smart Ceramics Next-Generation Solid-State Batteries and Energy Storage Bioceramics Market Segmentation Analysis Key Highlights Market Analysis of Bioceramics by Type Bioceramics Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis of Bioceramics by Region Competitive Landscape Market Player Positioning
Chapter 8 Global Markets for Advanced Aerospace Materials (AVM192C)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Definition Industry Scenario Supply Chain Analysis Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Restraint Market Opportunities Emerging Technologies and Developments Materials and Technological Trends Market Segmentation Analysis Market Breakdown by End User Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Competitive Intelligence Leading Companies
Chapter 9 Advanced Materials for Extreme Environments: Global Markets (AVM198C)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Market Definition Factors Affecting the Choice of Advanced Materials Importance of Advanced Materials for Extreme Environments Market Dynamics Takeaways Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Challenges Emerging Technologies and Developments New Technologies Supply Chain Analysis Manufacturers Sales Market Segmentation Analysis Market Analysis by Application Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Middle East and Africa South America Competitive Intelligence Industry Structure Analysis of Companies' Market Shares
Chapter 10 Carbon Fiber: Global Markets (AVM206B)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Market Definition Manufacturing Process of Carbon Fiber Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints and Challenges Market Opportunity Emerging Technologies and Developments Compatibility of Carbon Fiber in 3D Printing Bio-Based Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Process Carbon Fiber Recycling Market Segmentation Analysis Key Takeaways Market Analysis by Raw Material Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Competitive Intelligence Industry Structure Market Share Analysis
Chapter 11 Aerospace Ceramics: Global Markets to 2029 (AVM218B)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Value Chain Analysis Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Challenges Emerging Technologies and Developments Aerospace Industry Trends Emerging Technologies Market Segment Analysis Market Analysis by Composition Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Competitive Intelligence Company Market Shares
Chapter 12 Battery Recycling: Global Markets (AVM233B)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Lithium Cobalt Natural Graphite Silicon Metal Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints and Challenges Market Opportunities Emerging Technologies and Developments Graphite Recycling for Material Recovery Biomining Technology for Recycling Lithium Batteries Market Segmentation Analysis Global Battery Recycling Market by Process Geographic Breakdown Global Battery Recycling Market by Region Competitive Intelligence Industry Structure
Chapter 13 3D Printing for Construction: Global Markets (AVM238B)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Definition Supply Chain Analysis Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Opportunities Emerging Technologies and Developments Key Material and Technological Trends Market Segmentation Analysis Key Findings/Takeaways Market Breakdown by End User Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Competitive Intelligence Market Player Positioning
Chapter 14 Green Building Materials: Global Markets (AVM293B)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Green Buildings Value Chain Analysis Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Challenges Emerging Technologies and Developments Overview Emerging Technologies and Trends Market Segmentation Analysis Market Analysis, by Building Type Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis, by Region Competitive Intelligence Industry Structure Company Ranking
Chapter 15 Global Green Steel Market (AVM253A)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Market Definition Supply Chain Analysis for Green Steel Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Technologies and Developments Enhanced Recycling for Sustainable Steel Production Role of Digitalization and Smart Manufacturing in Green Steel Production Market Segmentation Analysis Market Analysis by Processing Technique Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Competitive Intelligence Industry Structure Market Share Analysis
Chapter 16 Bio-based Coatings: Global Markets (AVM254A)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Market Definition Supply Chain Analysis Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Challenges Emerging Technologies and Developments Morro Coating Bio-based Coatings from Rice Bran Wax Sprayable Opaque Bio-based Coating Technology Market Segmentation Analysis Market Analysis by Product Type Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Competitive Intelligence Industry Structure Bio-based Coatings Markets: Company Share Analysis
Chapter 17 Global Graphene Market (AVM255A)
- Executive Summary Market Scope Market Summary Global Graphene Market Key Takeaways Global Market for Graphene, by Region Global Market for Graphene, by Product Type Global Market for Graphene, by Grade Global Market for Graphene, by Form Global Market for Graphene, by Production Method Global Market for Graphene, by Application Global Market for Graphene, by End Use North American Graphene Market North American Market for Graphene, by Country European Graphene Market European Market for Graphene, by Country Asia-Pacific Graphene Market Asia-Pacific Market for Graphene, by Country South American Graphene Market South American Market for Graphene, by Country The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Graphene Market MEA Market for Graphene, by Country Global Graphene Market, by Grade Industrial-Grade Graphene Global Market for Industrial-Grade Graphene, by Country, Through 2030 Research Grade
Chapter 18 Global Conductive Polymers Market (AVM256A)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Value Chain Analysis Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Challenges Emerging Technologies and Developments High-Torque Twin-Screw Compounding with Devolatilization and Melt Filtration Wet Milling with Reactive Extrusion and Masterbatch Micro-Dispersion Slot-Die, Gravure and High-Precision Roll-to-Roll Coating Inkjet and Aerosol-Jet Printing with Metal-Organic Decomposition Photonic or Flash Sintering Automated Metered Dispensing and Automated Assembly for Adhesives and Tapes Additive Manufacturing for Prototyping and Small-Batch Conductive Parts Market Segmentation Analysis Market Analysis by Intrinsically Conductive Polymer (ICP) Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Competitive Intelligence Industry Structure Company Market Share Analysis
Chapter 19 Global Battery Coating Market (AVM257A)
- Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Market Definition Supply Chain Analysis of Global Battery Coatings Market Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Challenges Emerging Technologies and Developments Graphene Coating Technology for Silicon Anodes in LIBs Lithium Niobate Coating Formation through a Sol-Gel/Spin-Coatings Market Segment Analysis Market Analysis by Battery Component Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Competitive Intelligence Industry Structure Battery Coatings Market: Company Share Analysis
Chapter 20 Global Curing Agents Market (AVM258A)
- Executive Summary Market Scope Market Summary Global Curing Agents Market Key Takeaways Global Market for Curing Agents, by Region Global Market for Curing Agents, by Type Global Market for Curing Agents, by Grade Global Market for Curing Agents, by Form Global Market for Curing Agents, by Application Global Market for Curing Agents, by End Use North American Curing Agents Market North American Market for Curing Agents, by Country Asia-Pacific Curing Agents Market Asia-Pacific Market for Curing Agents, by Country European Curing Agents Market European Market for Curing Agents, by Country South American Curing Agents Market South American Market for Curing Agents, by Country Middle East and Africa Curing Agents Market MEA Market for Curing Agents, by Country Global Curing Agents Market by Grade Industrial Reagent
Chapter 21 Appendix
- Methodology Analyst's Credentials
List of Tables [151]
List of Figures [63]
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