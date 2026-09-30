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Global Next-Generation Active Materials Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2025-2030 Evs, Solid-State Batteries, And Perovskite Solar Drive Strategic Growth


2026-09-30 05:04:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore key materials, end-use sectors, regional dynamics, emerging AI-enabled technologies, supply chains and competitive strategies shaping the active materials market.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Next-Generation Active Materials Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market research report examines the global next-generation active materials market by material, end use and region. Using 2024 as the base year, the study provides revenue estimates for 2025 and forecasts through 2030, with all market values presented in $ million. It evaluates market size, growth potential, competitive conditions, technological developments and the principal factors influencing adoption across major industries.

The analysis provides revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, a forecast for 2029 and projected compound annual growth rates through 2030. Market share assessments identify the materials, end-use industries and geographic markets expected to shape global demand. The report also examines key market drivers, challenges, emerging opportunities and industry trends affecting commercialization and long-term growth.

Market segmentation by material:

  • Smart polymers
  • Oxygen scavengers
  • Self-healing materials
  • Piezoelectric materials
  • Electrochromic materials
  • Graphene
  • Perovskite materials
  • Solid-state electrolytes
  • Others, including ferroelectric, thermoelectric and anti-corrosion active materials

The material analysis compares established and emerging product categories, assessing their market position, revenue contribution and growth outlook. It also considers the increasing development of multifunctional material systems and AI and machine learning enabled smart materials. These technologies are supporting innovation in performance, durability, energy efficiency, responsiveness and system integration.

Market segmentation by end use:

  • Healthcare
  • Automotive
  • Electronics and semiconductors
  • Chemical and industrial
  • Construction and infrastructure
  • Energy and power
  • Aerospace and defense
  • Others, including textile, packaging and personal care

The end-use analysis evaluates how next-generation active materials are being adopted across industries with differing performance, safety and operational requirements. It highlights commercial opportunities associated with advanced electronics, energy systems, healthcare technologies, transportation, industrial applications and resilient infrastructure. The report also assesses the factors that may affect broader adoption, including production scalability, supply chain conditions, cost pressures, technical requirements and competitive alternatives.

Regional market coverage:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Regional analysis compares market size, revenue growth prospects and industry development across the covered geographies. It identifies differences in technology adoption, manufacturing capabilities, investment activity, end-user demand and the competitive positioning of market participants. Global and regional findings support evaluation of established markets as well as developing opportunities.

Key report coverage:

  • Overview and analysis of the global next generation active materials market
  • Historical revenue data, current estimates and market forecasts through 2030
  • Market size and share analysis by material, end-use industry and region
  • Assessment of market drivers, challenges, opportunities and influential industry trends
  • Porter's Five Forces analysis and an overview of the global supply chain structure
  • Evaluation of current and emerging active material technologies
  • Coverage of AI and machine learning enabled smart materials and multifunctional material systems
  • Competitive landscape analysis, including company market shares, strategic initiatives and market positioning
  • Profiles of leading companies operating in the global market

The report delivers a structured view of the competitive environment by examining the strategies, market shares and positioning of key participants. Company profiles provide additional insight into leading organizations, their product capabilities and their role in advancing next-generation active materials. Together, the market forecasts, segmentation analysis, technology assessment and competitive intelligence offer decision-makers a detailed resource for evaluating investment priorities, partnership opportunities, product development strategies and expansion plans through 2030.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 92
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $40.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $94.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Market Summary
  • Technological Advances and Applications
  • Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
  • Future Trends and Developments
  • Segmental Analysis
  • Regional and Emerging Markets
  • Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Definition and Applications of Next-Generation Active Materials
  • Smart Polymers
  • Oxygen Scavengers
  • Self-Healing Materials
  • Piezoelectric Materials
  • Electrochromic Materials
  • Graphene
  • Perovskite Materials
  • Solid-State Electrolytes
  • Supply Chain Analysis
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
    • Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High
    • Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate
    • Competition in the Industry: High
    • Threat of Substitutes: Moderate
    • Threat of New Entrants: Moderate

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Overview
  • Market Drivers
    • Growing Demand for High-Performance and Multifunctional Materials
    • Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Systems
    • Rapid Innovation in Electronics, IoT and Smart Devices
  • Market Opportunities
    • Market Opportunity for Solid-State Batteries and Next-Generation Energy Storage
    • Increasing Adoption of Perovskite Solar Cells and Tandem Photovoltaics
    • Future Need for Smart Buildings and Adaptive Windows
  • Market Challenges
    • High Production Cost and Scalability Challenges
    • Regulatory and Environmental Concerns

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Segmentation Breakdown
    • Key Highlights
    • Market Analysis by Material
      • Smart Polymers
      • Oxygen Scavengers
      • Self-Healing Materials
      • Piezoelectric Materials
      • Electrochromic Materials
      • Graphene
      • Perovskite Materials
      • Solid-State Electrolytes
      • Other Materials
    • Market Analysis by End Use
      • Healthcare
      • Automotive
      • Electronics and Semiconductors
      • Chemical and Industrial
      • Construction and Infrastructure
      • Energy and Power
      • Aerospace and Defense
      • Other End Use
  • Geographic Breakdown
    • Regional Key Highlights
    • Market Analysis by Region
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia-Pacific
      • Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 5 Competitive Intelligence

  • Industry Structure
  • Company Initiatives and Strategic Decisions

Chapter 6 Appendix

  • Methodology
  • Information Sources
  • References
  • Abbreviations
  • Company Profiles
    • ARKEMA
    • AVIENT CORP.
    • BASF
    • CERAMTEC GMBH
    • EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
    • GREATCELL SOLAR MATERIALS
    • KYOCERA CORP.
    • NANOXPLORE INC.
    • OXFORD PHOTOVOLTAICS LTD.
    • UNIVERSAL MATTER INC.

List of Tables [64]

List of Figures [50]

Companies Featured

  • Arkema
  • Avient Corp.
  • Basf
  • Ceramtec GmbH
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Greatcell Solar Materials
  • Kyocera Corp.
  • Nanoxplore Inc.
  • Oxford Photovoltaics Ltd.
  • Universal Matter Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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