Global Next-Generation Active Materials Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2025-2030 Evs, Solid-State Batteries, And Perovskite Solar Drive Strategic Growth

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Next-Generation Active Materials Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market research report examines the global next-generation active materials market by material, end use and region. Using 2024 as the base year, the study provides revenue estimates for 2025 and forecasts through 2030, with all market values presented in $ million. It evaluates market size, growth potential, competitive conditions, technological developments and the principal factors influencing adoption across major industries.

The analysis provides revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, a forecast for 2029 and projected compound annual growth rates through 2030. Market share assessments identify the materials, end-use industries and geographic markets expected to shape global demand. The report also examines key market drivers, challenges, emerging opportunities and industry trends affecting commercialization and long-term growth.

Market segmentation by material:



Smart polymers

Oxygen scavengers

Self-healing materials

Piezoelectric materials

Electrochromic materials

Graphene

Perovskite materials

Solid-state electrolytes Others, including ferroelectric, thermoelectric and anti-corrosion active materials

The material analysis compares established and emerging product categories, assessing their market position, revenue contribution and growth outlook. It also considers the increasing development of multifunctional material systems and AI and machine learning enabled smart materials. These technologies are supporting innovation in performance, durability, energy efficiency, responsiveness and system integration.

Market segmentation by end use:



Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics and semiconductors

Chemical and industrial

Construction and infrastructure

Energy and power

Aerospace and defense Others, including textile, packaging and personal care

The end-use analysis evaluates how next-generation active materials are being adopted across industries with differing performance, safety and operational requirements. It highlights commercial opportunities associated with advanced electronics, energy systems, healthcare technologies, transportation, industrial applications and resilient infrastructure. The report also assesses the factors that may affect broader adoption, including production scalability, supply chain conditions, cost pressures, technical requirements and competitive alternatives.

Regional market coverage:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Regional analysis compares market size, revenue growth prospects and industry development across the covered geographies. It identifies differences in technology adoption, manufacturing capabilities, investment activity, end-user demand and the competitive positioning of market participants. Global and regional findings support evaluation of established markets as well as developing opportunities.

Key report coverage:



Overview and analysis of the global next generation active materials market

Historical revenue data, current estimates and market forecasts through 2030

Market size and share analysis by material, end-use industry and region

Assessment of market drivers, challenges, opportunities and influential industry trends

Porter's Five Forces analysis and an overview of the global supply chain structure

Evaluation of current and emerging active material technologies

Coverage of AI and machine learning enabled smart materials and multifunctional material systems

Competitive landscape analysis, including company market shares, strategic initiatives and market positioning Profiles of leading companies operating in the global market

The report delivers a structured view of the competitive environment by examining the strategies, market shares and positioning of key participants. Company profiles provide additional insight into leading organizations, their product capabilities and their role in advancing next-generation active materials. Together, the market forecasts, segmentation analysis, technology assessment and competitive intelligence offer decision-makers a detailed resource for evaluating investment priorities, partnership opportunities, product development strategies and expansion plans through 2030.

Key Attributes:

